Rollator Walkers Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends 2014-2025
The Rollator Walkers market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 158.9 million by 2017 with growth rate of 3.5%.Rollators are convenient walking frames with wheels. Wheels avoid the necessity to lift the equipment and put in extra directional control. Adjustable height handles ensure the user receives the maximum comfort and appropriate walking posture. Rollators are suitable for both indoors and outdoors movement activities.
Aging results in an onset of various disability conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and weak muscle tone, that break down the synchronization of bodily functions. This scenario provides a potential opportunity for the penetration mobility devices such as crutches, canes, wheelchairs, rollator walkers, and walking scooters. Aging population globally is expected to stimulate the product demand significantly. Furthermore, rising instances of permanent and temporary mobility impairment, and increasing obese population, are contributing to the requirement for an advanced clinical rollator walker, supporting the industry growth.
This report presents the global market size (revenue) of key companies in Rollator walkers business. This report presents a comprehensive industry overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of rollators walkers market by type, technology, key regions and countries and key manufacturers.
Types Takeaway
Four wheeled rollator walkers segment held the highest market share, owing to the wide range of advanced features such as improved stability, balanced movement, and better mobility assistance. Four wheeled rollators, in comparison to three wheels, are widely adopted as they are more stable and are designed to withstand the entire body weight of the user.
Regional Takeaway
This report discusses risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole for different regions and countries. The report analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future industry development for regions such as;
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (France and Germany)
Asia Pacific (India and China)
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Vendor Takeaway
Manufacturers are focusing on their research and development activities to develop smart and advanced rollators with better physical assistance, accessory support, cognitive assistance, sensory assistance and health monitoring.
The research report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Invacare Corporation
GF Health Products, Inc.
Medical Depot, Inc.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Alex Orthopedic, Inc.
Nova Medical Products
Essential Medical Supply Inc.
Continuous product modifications in terms of material, accessories, and technology has ensured sustainability in the competitive market. For instance, Medical Depot, Inc. offers products with brake cable inside frame and luxurious super lightweight carbon fiber frame for added safety.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year – 2014 & 2016
Base Year – 2017
Estimated Year – 2018
Projected Year – 2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
MARKET, BY TYPE
Three Wheeled
Four Wheeled
MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
Manual
Powered
MARKET, BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
