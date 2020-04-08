Prostate cancer hormone replacement therapy is also known as androgen deprivation therapy. The primary goal of prostrate hormone replacement therapy is to stop male hormones – androgen from affecting prostate cancer cells.

Androgen are responsible for stimulating prostate cancer cell to proliferate. Thus, lowering the levels of androgen by using prostate cancer hormone replacement products will make the cancerous cells to shrink and proliferate slowly over the time.

However, prostate cancer hormone replacement therapy alone does not cure prostate cancer. In the treatment market of prostate cancer hormone replacement, the luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists are slowly replacing surgical orchiectomy procedures across the globe.

Besides, more recent advances these prostate cancer hormone have focused on increased durational activity. Furthermore, a 12th month preparations are also readily available in the of prostate cancer hormone replacement market.

New advancements in prostate cancer hormone replacement therapies for management of prostate cancer is anticipated the drive the of prostate cancer hormone replacement market growth. Besides, global increase in the incidence of prostate cancer will drive the of prostate cancer hormone replacement market growth.

According to American Cancer Society estimates, number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in the United States for 2019 were 174,650 and about 31,620 deaths occurred due to this disease. The increase demand for treatment of prostate cancer using prostate cancer hormone replacement therapy will drive the of prostate cancer hormone replacement market.

Besides, availability of cost-affordable hormonal therapies will also drive the prostate cancer hormone replacement market growth. However, less number of commercially available drugs and treatments for prostate cancer may restrain the of prostate cancer hormone replacement market growth.

The global Prostate cancer hormone replacement market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, application and end user

On the basis of types of hormone therapy, the global prostate cancer hormone replacement Device devices market is segmented into:

Anti-androgens

Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists

Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists

Estrogens

On the basis of Distribution Channels, the global Prostate cancer hormone replacement Device is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Many prostate cancer hormone replacement therapies which are directed for treating prostate carcinoma are generally initiated early because major complications could significantly get reduced. Many studies have clearly mentioned that the prostate cancer develops from the androgen-dependent epithelium and also sensitive enough for withdrawal of androgen in its early stages.

However, with onset of prostate cancer hormone replacement products, it has been possible to lower androgen levels significantly. Furthermore, with application of prostate cancer hormone replacement products, virtually all the prostate cancer are able to respond to androgen deprivation.

On the basis of region, the global prostate cancer hormone replacement market can be segmented into five key geographies: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global prostate cancer hormone replacement market with largest revenue share.

The region’s dominance is attributed majorly due to the growing prostate cancer patients. Europe which also aggressively invests in healthcare, is also expected to contribute significantly to the prostate cancer hormone replacement market share. High rate of adaptation towards epidural procedures in hospital and ambulatory surgical centers across Europe can be anticipated to push the prostate cancer hormone replacement growth in the region.

From East and South Asia, China and India respectively, are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, whereas Brazil and Mexico from Latin America are also anticipated to contribute significantly to the prostate cancer hormone replacement market.

The key factor to the regions of prostate cancer hormone replacement market growth in prostate cancer hormone replacement is mainly due to rise in healthcare awareness amongst the people and augmented disposable income. MEA is expected to grow at an average rate (in the usage of prostate cancer hormone replacement) in the forecast period.

Some of the market players in prostate cancer hormone replacement products globally include Johnson & Johnson; Astella, Inc.; Sanofi; Ipsen; Bayer AG; AstraZeneca; Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC (Dendreon Corporation), AB Science, AbbVie, Advantagene, Amgen, Aptevo Therapeutics, Asana BioSciences, Astellas and AstraZeneca.

