LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Polyphenols market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Polyphenols market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Polyphenols market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Polyphenols market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Polyphenols market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Polyphenols market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Polyphenols market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Polyphenols market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Polyphenols market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Polyphenols market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Polyphenols market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Polyphenols Market Research Report: Naturex, Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities, Indena S.p.A., Frutarom Ltd., Diana Naturals, Martin Bauer Group, Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Chr. Hansen, DSM, DowDuPont, ADM, Barry Callebaut, HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG, FutureCeuticals, Prinova Group LLC, Glanbia Nutritionals, Amax NutraSource, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals), Sabinsa Corporation, Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd., Kemin Health, Cargill, Blue California, Fruitomed

Global Polyphenols Market Segmentation by Product: Inorganic, Organic

Global Polyphenols Market Segmentation by Application: Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Polyphenols market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Polyphenols market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Polyphenols market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Polyphenols markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Polyphenols markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Polyphenols market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Polyphenols market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Polyphenols market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Polyphenols market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Polyphenols market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Polyphenols market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Polyphenols market?

Table of Contents

1 Polyphenols Market Overview

1.1 Polyphenols Product Overview

1.2 Polyphenols Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Grape Seed

1.2.2 Green Tea

1.2.3 Apple

1.3 Global Polyphenols Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyphenols Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyphenols Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyphenols Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyphenols Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyphenols Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polyphenols Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyphenols Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyphenols Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyphenols Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyphenols Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polyphenols Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyphenols Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Polyphenols Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyphenols Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyphenols Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyphenols Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyphenols Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyphenols Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyphenols Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyphenols Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyphenols as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyphenols Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyphenols Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyphenols Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyphenols Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyphenols Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyphenols Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyphenols Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyphenols Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polyphenols Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polyphenols Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polyphenols Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polyphenols Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polyphenols Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polyphenols Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polyphenols by Application

4.1 Polyphenols Segment by Application

4.1.1 Functional Food

4.1.2 Functional Beverages

4.1.3 Dietary Supplements

4.2 Global Polyphenols Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyphenols Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyphenols Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyphenols Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyphenols by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyphenols by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyphenols by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols by Application

5 North America Polyphenols Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polyphenols Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polyphenols Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenols Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Polyphenols Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyphenols Business

10.1 Naturex

10.1.1 Naturex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Naturex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Naturex Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Naturex Polyphenols Products Offered

10.1.5 Naturex Recent Development

10.2 Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities

10.2.1 Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities Recent Development

10.3 Indena S.p.A.

10.3.1 Indena S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Indena S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Indena S.p.A. Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Indena S.p.A. Polyphenols Products Offered

10.3.5 Indena S.p.A. Recent Development

10.4 Frutarom Ltd.

10.4.1 Frutarom Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Frutarom Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Frutarom Ltd. Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Frutarom Ltd. Polyphenols Products Offered

10.4.5 Frutarom Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Diana Naturals

10.5.1 Diana Naturals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Diana Naturals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Diana Naturals Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Diana Naturals Polyphenols Products Offered

10.5.5 Diana Naturals Recent Development

10.6 Martin Bauer Group

10.6.1 Martin Bauer Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Martin Bauer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Martin Bauer Group Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Martin Bauer Group Polyphenols Products Offered

10.6.5 Martin Bauer Group Recent Development

10.7 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

10.7.1 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. Polyphenols Products Offered

10.7.5 Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. Recent Development

10.8 Chr. Hansen

10.8.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chr. Hansen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Chr. Hansen Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Chr. Hansen Polyphenols Products Offered

10.8.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development

10.9 DSM

10.9.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.9.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DSM Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DSM Polyphenols Products Offered

10.9.5 DSM Recent Development

10.10 DowDuPont

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyphenols Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DowDuPont Polyphenols Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.11 ADM

10.11.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.11.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ADM Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ADM Polyphenols Products Offered

10.11.5 ADM Recent Development

10.12 Barry Callebaut

10.12.1 Barry Callebaut Corporation Information

10.12.2 Barry Callebaut Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Barry Callebaut Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Barry Callebaut Polyphenols Products Offered

10.12.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Development

10.13 HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG

10.13.1 HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

10.13.2 HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG Polyphenols Products Offered

10.13.5 HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

10.14 FutureCeuticals

10.14.1 FutureCeuticals Corporation Information

10.14.2 FutureCeuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 FutureCeuticals Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 FutureCeuticals Polyphenols Products Offered

10.14.5 FutureCeuticals Recent Development

10.15 Prinova Group LLC

10.15.1 Prinova Group LLC Corporation Information

10.15.2 Prinova Group LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Prinova Group LLC Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Prinova Group LLC Polyphenols Products Offered

10.15.5 Prinova Group LLC Recent Development

10.16 Glanbia Nutritionals

10.16.1 Glanbia Nutritionals Corporation Information

10.16.2 Glanbia Nutritionals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Glanbia Nutritionals Polyphenols Products Offered

10.16.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Recent Development

10.17 Amax NutraSource

10.17.1 Amax NutraSource Corporation Information

10.17.2 Amax NutraSource Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Amax NutraSource Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Amax NutraSource Polyphenols Products Offered

10.17.5 Amax NutraSource Recent Development

10.18 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals)

10.18.1 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals) Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals) Polyphenols Products Offered

10.18.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co., Ltd. (JF Naturals) Recent Development

10.19 Sabinsa Corporation

10.19.1 Sabinsa Corporation Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sabinsa Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sabinsa Corporation Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sabinsa Corporation Polyphenols Products Offered

10.19.5 Sabinsa Corporation Recent Development

10.20 Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

10.20.1 Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Polyphenols Products Offered

10.20.5 Xi’an Haotian Bio-engineering Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.21 Kemin Health

10.21.1 Kemin Health Corporation Information

10.21.2 Kemin Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Kemin Health Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Kemin Health Polyphenols Products Offered

10.21.5 Kemin Health Recent Development

10.22 Cargill

10.22.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.22.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Cargill Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Cargill Polyphenols Products Offered

10.22.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.23 Blue California

10.23.1 Blue California Corporation Information

10.23.2 Blue California Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Blue California Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Blue California Polyphenols Products Offered

10.23.5 Blue California Recent Development

10.24 Fruitomed

10.24.1 Fruitomed Corporation Information

10.24.2 Fruitomed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Fruitomed Polyphenols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Fruitomed Polyphenols Products Offered

10.24.5 Fruitomed Recent Development

11 Polyphenols Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyphenols Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyphenols Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

