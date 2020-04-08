LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Nylon Powders market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Nylon Powders market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Nylon Powders market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Nylon Powders market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Nylon Powders market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Nylon Powders market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Nylon Powders market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Nylon Powders market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Nylon Powders market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Nylon Powders market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Nylon Powders market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Nylon Powders Market Research Report: TORAY, Evonik, 3D Systems, EOS, Silver Age, Farsoon

Global Nylon Powders Market Segmentation by Product: Alcohols, Glycols, Esters, Soy Methyl Ester, Lactate Ester, D-Limonene, Others

Global Nylon Powders Market Segmentation by Application: Selective laser Sintering (3D Printing), Electrostatic Spraying, Fluid Bed Coating, High-end Coatings, Cosmetics

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Nylon Powders market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Nylon Powders market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Nylon Powders market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Nylon Powders markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Nylon Powders markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Nylon Powders market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Nylon Powders market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Nylon Powders market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Nylon Powders market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Nylon Powders market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Nylon Powders market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Nylon Powders market?

Table of Contents

1 Nylon Powders Market Overview

1.1 Nylon Powders Product Overview

1.2 Nylon Powders Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Powder Diameter: 100um

1.2.2 Powder Diameter: 55um

1.2.3 Powder Diameter: 30-50um

1.3 Global Nylon Powders Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Nylon Powders Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Nylon Powders Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Nylon Powders Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Nylon Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Nylon Powders Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Nylon Powders Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Nylon Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Nylon Powders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Nylon Powders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Nylon Powders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Nylon Powders Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nylon Powders Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nylon Powders Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Nylon Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nylon Powders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nylon Powders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon Powders Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nylon Powders Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nylon Powders as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nylon Powders Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Nylon Powders Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nylon Powders Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Nylon Powders Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nylon Powders Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Nylon Powders Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Nylon Powders Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Nylon Powders Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Nylon Powders Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Nylon Powders Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Nylon Powders Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Nylon Powders Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Nylon Powders by Application

4.1 Nylon Powders Segment by Application

4.1.1 Selective laser Sintering (3D Printing)

4.1.2 Electrostatic Spraying

4.1.3 Fluid Bed Coating

4.1.4 High-end Coatings

4.1.5 Cosmetics

4.2 Global Nylon Powders Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Nylon Powders Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nylon Powders Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Nylon Powders Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Nylon Powders by Application

4.5.2 Europe Nylon Powders by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Nylon Powders by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders by Application

5 North America Nylon Powders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Nylon Powders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Nylon Powders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Powders Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Nylon Powders Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nylon Powders Business

10.1 TORAY

10.1.1 TORAY Corporation Information

10.1.2 TORAY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 TORAY Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 TORAY Nylon Powders Products Offered

10.1.5 TORAY Recent Development

10.2 Evonik

10.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.2.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Evonik Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.3 3D Systems

10.3.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 3D Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 3D Systems Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 3D Systems Nylon Powders Products Offered

10.3.5 3D Systems Recent Development

10.4 EOS

10.4.1 EOS Corporation Information

10.4.2 EOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 EOS Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 EOS Nylon Powders Products Offered

10.4.5 EOS Recent Development

10.5 Silver Age

10.5.1 Silver Age Corporation Information

10.5.2 Silver Age Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Silver Age Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Silver Age Nylon Powders Products Offered

10.5.5 Silver Age Recent Development

10.6 Farsoon

10.6.1 Farsoon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Farsoon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Farsoon Nylon Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Farsoon Nylon Powders Products Offered

10.6.5 Farsoon Recent Development

…

11 Nylon Powders Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Nylon Powders Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Nylon Powders Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

