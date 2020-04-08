N-Butanol Market Distributors Analysis 2019-2025
The report analyzes the market of N-Butanol by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes N-Butanol definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
key players in the country. The market in Germany dominates the European market for n-butanol having accounted highest market share followed by France. Middle East and Latin America is also giving positive sentiments for the growth of n-butanol in the region.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Segmentation
The global n-butanol market can be segmented based on its application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, and plasticizers, urea–formaldehyde, melamine–formaldehyde, and others.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key market participants in the global n-butanol market are Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, OXEA, BASF-PETRONAS Chemicals., Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, KH Neochem, Sinopec, Cobalt Technologies, CNPC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corp, Saudi Kayan, and Perstorp Holding AB, among others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
- Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis for Market includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific & Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
