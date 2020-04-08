Scope of the Report

The report entitled “Japan Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)” provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market in Japan including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the Japan jewellery market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides detailed analysis of the Japan gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495572

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Japan jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Jewellery refers to ornaments made from precious metals and stones. Various kinds of jewellery include necklaces, rings, earrings etc. Jewellery is mainly worn as an accessory to enhance the beauty of the human body. Various steps involved in jewellery manufacturing includes designing, casting, divestment, finishing, stone setting and rhodium plating. Jewellery is mainly used as an ornament but also serves as a mode of investment, particularly gold jewellery. It also serves a devotional purpose and is used to reflect different cultures and feelings. The jewellery market has been segmented on the basis of type, assortment, platform, branding, metals and gender. The two main types of jewellery are fine jewellery and costume jewellery. On the basis of assortment, the market has been divided into rings, neckwear, earrings etc. Jewellery market can also be segmented on the basis of branding into branded and unbranded jewellery. Various kinds of metals included in jewellery market are gold, silver, diamond, platinum, gems etc. On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into online and offline jewellery market.

Japan jewellery market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, growing female labor force, increasing high net worth population, growing number of social network users, growing tourism industry etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are decreasing female population, declining marriages and cyber fraud.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/japan-jewellery-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2023

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewellery

2.1.2 History of Jewellery

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewellery

2.1.4 Steps in Jewellery Manufacturing

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Jewellery Segmentation

3. Japan Market Analysis

3.1 Japan Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Japan Jewellery Market by Value

3.1.2 Japan Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Diamond, Gold, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)

3.2 Japan Gold Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Japan Gold Jewellery Market by Value

3.2.2 Japan Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

3.3 Japan Diamond Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Japan Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

3.3.2 Japan Polished Diamond Market by Demand

3.3.3 Japan Polished Diamond Market by Sales

3.4 Japan Platinum Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Japan Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

3.4.2 Japan Platinum Market by Demand

3.5 Japan Other Gems and Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.5.1 Japan Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Number of Digital Buyers

4.1.2 Growing Female Labor Force

4.1.3 Increasing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population

4.1.4 Growing Number of Social Network Users

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Growing Tourism Industry

4.1.7 Rising Retail E-commerce Sales

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Decreasing Female Population

4.2.2 Declining Marriages

4.2.3 Cyber Fraud

4.2.4 Low Spending by the Millennials

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 High Demand during Special Occasions

4.3.2 Growing Importance for Brands and Designs

4.3.3 Emerging Market for Men’s Diamond Jewellery

4.3.4 Innovative Options in Daily Wear Diamond Jewellery

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Japan Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

5.2 Japan Jewellery Market Players by Number of Stores

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2495572

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155