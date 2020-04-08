Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on the dock levelers market. The report is titled “Dock Levelers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and forecast 2017 – 2025.” Dock levelers act a bridge between the dock of a warehouse and the vehicle carrying the goods. Dock levelers are used to enhance productivity, maintain quality of the goods and safety of the employees. As the result, in order to keep in track with the safety of the employees, dock levelers need to be rigid and of good quality. Manufacturers of dock levelers are striving to maintain and enhance the quality of their products in order to remain at the leading position in the global market.

In this run, companies are acquiring other small or large scale companies in order to make use of their technology. For instance, in November 2016, Assa Abloy Group acquired Nassu, a well-known European supplier of dock solutions. This acquisition is expected to provide better market coverage. Other companies in this run include MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd., DH Pace Company, Inc., Blue Giant, Rite-Hite, and Van Wijk Nederland BV, among many others.

According to the report, the global dock levelers market is expected to foresee a stable CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025. The market is expected to rise to a valuation of US$ 1,365 Mn in 2025 from a valuation of US$ 874.0 Mn in 2017.

Need for Temperature Controlled Warehouses for Storing Food and Beverages and Medicines to Augur Well for the Market

Large spaces are used as storage houses and for efficient loading and unloading of goods at the loading dock. Basic equipment such as dock shelters, vehicle restraints, forklifts and dock levelers are required for this purpose. The main purpose of a refrigerator warehouse is to provide a controlled temperature environment. All cold storage warehouses require a specific type of dock leveler like a vertical dock leveler, which operates in chilled environments efficiently. These vertical storing dock levelers offer maximum environment control and also help reduce debris, rodents and dust. Subsequently, security is improved by minimizing points of entry in the warehouse.

Some of the material handling equipment in warehouses are important and they aid in making tasks such as unloading, loading and transportation easier. Efficiently loading and unloading goods and equipment has always been a priority and that efficiency is increasing year by year. Horizontal and vertical movement of a trailer can cause uneven transition or trailer separation from the dock. Dock levelers offer a smooth transition from the vehicle to the warehouse. Expensive skilled labor results in hiring less qualified manpower, which could hamper the quality of goods. Therefore, better performing, safe and precise loading and unloading machinery comes into the picture. The cost of dock levelers is unavoidable as they provide an efficient solution for loading and unloading and can be quantified as a good return on investment.

Low Replacement Rate to Emerge as a Hindrance to Market Growth

The low maintenance requirement and long life span of up to 15 years of dock leveler equipment leads to the low substitution of dock levelers. Moreover, long-term collaborations between the distributors and suppliers is expected to direct them to shared warehouses, which is likely to reduce the expansion of new warehouses and fulfilment centers. This could hamper revenue growth of the global dock levelers market.

