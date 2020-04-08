Scope of the Report:

The report entitled “Global Top-Level Domain (TLD) Registration Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2022)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global top-level domain registration market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the global top-level domain (TLD) registrations market by volume and by segments and includes segment analysis as well.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2352114

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global top-level domain (TLD) registration market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global top-level domain (TLD) registration market consists of a number of players. The key market players are GoDaddy Inc., Tucows Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited and United Internet. The company profiling of the above market players has been done in the report consisting of their business overview, financial overview and the business strategies adopted by the companies.

Company Coverage:

GoDaddy Inc.

Tucows Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

United Internet

Executive Summary:

Domain name is the unique name or address by which a website is identified. Domain registration enables users to reserve a domain name for a specified time period. Registering a domain name gives a unique identity to individuals and businesses.

Domain registration can be either private or public. In case of public registration, the information provided by the registrant is publically accessible. However, private information of the registrant can be protected by making use of private domain registration.

The domains are divided into sub-domains, second-level domains and top-level domains (TLDs). The top-level domains (TLDs) are further segmented into generic top-level domains (gTLDs) and country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs). Generic top-level domains include .com, .net, .org, .edu, .gov and others. The country-code top-level domains consists of various domains such as .cn, .tk, .de, .uk, .ru, .nl and other gTLDs.

The global top-level domain (TLD) registration market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2022). The market is expected to be driven by various factors such as rising internet penetration, rapid urbanization, growing prevalence of e-commerce, increasing blogging trend, growing number of websites and globalization. However, the market faces certain challenges as well such as surge in domain thefts and overcrowded domain space.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-top-level-domain-tld-registration-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019-2022

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Domain Name: An Overview

2.1.1 Domain Name Structure

2.1.2 Domain Name System (DNS)

2.2 Domain Registration: An Overview

2.2.1 Domain Registration Process

2.3 Advantages of Domain Registration

2.4 Domains Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Top-Level Domain (TLD) Registration Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Top-Level Domain (TLD) Registration Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Top-Level Domain (TLD) Registration Market by Segments (Country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs), Generic top-level domains (gTLDs))

3.2 Global Top-Level Domain (TLD) Registration Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Country-Code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) Registration Market by Volume

3.2.2 Global Country-Code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) Registration Market by Segments (.cn, .tk, .de, .uk, .ru, .nl, others)

3.2.3 .cn (China) Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.4 .tk (Tokelau) Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.5 .de (Germany) Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.6 .uk (United Kingdom) Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.7 .ru (Russian Federation) Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.8 .nl (Netherlands) Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.9 Other ccTLD Registrations Market by Volume

3.2.10 Global Generic Top-Level Domain (gTLD) Registration Market by Volume

3.2.11 Global Generic Top-Level Domain (gTLD) Registration Market by Segments (.com & .net, others)

3.2.12 .com & .net Domain Registration Market by Volume

3.2.13 Other gTLD Registration Market by Volume

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Internet Penetration

4.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.3 Growing Prevalence of E-commerce

4.1.4 Increasing Blogging Trend

4.1.5 Growing Number of Websites

4.1.6 Globalization

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Surge in Domain Thefts

4.2.2 Overcrowded Domain Space

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growing Private Registrations for Domain Names

4.3.2 Greater Use of Domain Names for Online Marketing

4.3.3 Increasing Registration of .AI (Artificial Intelligence) Domain

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Top-Level Domain Registration Market Players: Financial Comparison

5.2 Global Top-Level Domain Registration Players by Market Share

5.3 Global Top-Level Domain Registration Market Players by Services

6. Company Profiles

6.1 GoDaddy Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Tucows Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategy

6.3 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategy

6.4 United Internet

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategy

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2352114

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155