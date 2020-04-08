Global Skin Rejuvenation Market – Future Growth, & Forecast to 2026
Emphasis on image of youthfulness by the mass media and fashion is expected to drive the skin rejuvenation market over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Skin Rejuvenation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Skin Rejuvenation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Skin Rejuvenation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Alma Lasers
- Fotona D.D.
- Sciton
- Venus Concept
- EL.En.
- Lynton Lasers
- Solta Medical
- Lumenis
- Cynosure
- Strata Skin Sciences
- Syneron Medical
- Lutronic
- Cutera
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Energy Based Devices
- Laser Based Devices
- RF Devices
- Ultrasound Devices
- IPL Devices
- LED Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
- Dermatology Clinics
- Beauty Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Skin Rejuvenation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Skin Rejuvenation development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Skin Rejuvenation are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
