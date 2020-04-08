Global RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments
RNA-based biopharmaceuticals, which includes therapeutics and vaccines, is a relatively new class of treatment and prophylactic for a number of chronic and rare diseases, including cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis and certaincardiovascular conditions.
In 2018, the global RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Arbutus Biopharma
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- BioNTech
- CureVac
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- Regulus Therapeutics
- Marina Biotech
- MiRagen Therapeutics
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Quark Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sylentis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- RNA-Based Therapeutics
- RNA-Based Vaccines
Market segment by Application, split into
- Oncology
- Immunology
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Genetic Diseases
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RNA-Based Therapeutics and Vaccines are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
