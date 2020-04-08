Global Halloumi Cheese Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Halloumi Cheese Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the halloumi cheese market features some of the key players operating in the industry based on their market shares, key differential moves and strategies, marketing approaches, product portfolios, and many more. Some of the key players featured in the report include Petrou Bros Dairy Products, Zita Dairies Ltd, Hadjipieris Ltd, Galaktokomio A.D.S Dafni Ltd, Nordex Food A/S, Achnagal Dairies Industry, Akgöl Dairy,Food and Packing Industries Ltd, Lefkonitziatis Dairy Products Ltd, Olympus Cheese, Arla Foods Amba, Almarai, Sussex High Weald Dairy Ltd, Charalambides Christis Ltd, Uhrenholt A/S, Pandelyssi, La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd, Pathos Continental Foods, CowBoy Farm Ltd, and Lemnos Foods.

Petrou Bros Dairy Products, a Cyprus-based cheese manufacturing brand, has been offering different varieties such as organic halloumi cheese, halloumi cheese with chili, halloumi cheese with basil, and many more. The company has organized multiple outreach events to increase the awareness of their brand name products. In October, 2018, the company showcased its product in SIAL exhibition through the brand name ALAMBRA. The company has also launched corporate service responsibility programs for increasing market penetration. In March, 2019 the company launched a fundraiser to support Saint Nektarios Charity Foundation in ALPHAMEGA hypermarkets. The part of sales between March 26 to April 11 went through to the charity. Similar outreach programs were carried out by Nordex Food A/S. Nordex Food A/S showcased their products in Gulfood 2019 at Dubai. Gulfood 2019 was conducted between 17 – 21 February, 2019. The company also entered the PLMA 2019, a trade fair in Amsterdam between 21 – 22 May, 2019. Olympus Cheese, showcased its products at CheeseFest + Ferment in October, 2018. The company offered the cooked versions of the product offerings.

The key manufacturers of halloumi cheese are eying to adopt effective marketing strategies with attractive pricing discounts. Most of the halloumi cheese manufacturers highly concentrate on exporting their products, which is adversely impacting the prosperity of domestic channels.

