The GaN Power Devices market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaN Power Devices.

Global GaN Power Devices industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Key players in global GaN Power Devices market include:

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

EPIGAN

NTT Advanced Technology

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Aixtron

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Mitsubishi Chemical

AZZURO Semiconductors

Market segmentation, by product types:

600V

Other

Market segmentation, by applications:

Server and Other IT Equipments

High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies

Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

The report can answer the following questions:

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of GaN Power Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of GaN Power Devices industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of GaN Power Devices industry.

4. Different types and applications of GaN Power Devices industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of GaN Power Devices industry.

6. Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of GaN Power Devices industry.

7. SWOT analysis of GaN Power Devices industry.

8. New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of GaN Power Devices industry.

