The report entitled “Global Board Portal Market: (2019-2022 Edition)” provides a detailed analysis of the global board portal market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value, volume, market share by business type and by segments (external and in-house). An in-depth market analysis of generation 4.0 board portal has also included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global board portal market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

A detailed competitive landscape of Passageways (OnBoard), SHERPANY (Boardroom), DiliTrust (Leading Boards), Insight Venture Partners (Diligent) and NASDAQ (Director Desk) has also been provided in the report. These major market players has profiled in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.

A board portal is a secure online tool for the directors of an organization to access their key corporate documents. In recent years, board portals have progressed from being a luxury item used by a few early adopters to a necessary communication and collaboration tool. A board portal offers private and privileged access to board materials, and provides tools that make preparation of key documents and organization of meetings easier for administrators. The board portal is used on a number of devices such as tablet and mobiles so that it can be readily available at any time.

The board portals can be segmented by delivery modes as well as delivery models. Board portal software can be used through Android, i-pad web based tools or windows. Vendors offer their products in the market through one of these mediums. A delivery model refers to the approach taken for delivering enterprise software mainly used while referring to a software application. Three primary delivery methods are used for enterprise software, namely, licensed model, software as a service (SaaS) model and a hosted model.

The board portals can be segmented on the basis of Generations as well into Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0. Over the generations, the board portals have become much simpler, technically advanced and have become more of digital assistants to the board members. The Gen 4.0 board portal is an expectation that what an ideal board portal should be like.

The acceptance and use of board portal have increased significantly over the years. The global portal market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2018 to 2022. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concern in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings, etc. Yet there are some challenges which this market faces, such as balancing security issue, regulatory compliance, lack of skilled workforce, etc.

