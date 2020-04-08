In 2029, the Endoscopy Ultrasound market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Endoscopy Ultrasound market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Endoscopy Ultrasound market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Endoscopy Ultrasound market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.

The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Ultrasonic Processors

Imaging Systems

Needles

Accessories

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application

Oncology Upper GI Oncology Lower GI Oncology

Pancreatic Conditions

Others

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology

Radial Scanning

Linear Scanning

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure

Upper EUS

Lower EUS

EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration

Others

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Report

The global Endoscopy Ultrasound market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Endoscopy Ultrasound market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Endoscopy Ultrasound market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.