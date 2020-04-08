Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Dental Caries and Endodontic industry.

manufacturers can also impact a consumer’s buying decision. Moreover, several low priced products have entered the North America dental prosthetics market such as implants, dentures, crowns, etc., which has somewhat reduced the competitive advantage that premium players once enjoyed in the North America dental caries and endodontic market.

North America is the largest region in the global dental caries and endodontic market

The North America dental caries and endodontic market is predicted to grow to almost US$ 17.3 Bn in 2027 from a value of approximately US$ 8.6 Bn in 2017, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. For the previous four years i.e. from 2012 to 2016, the CAGR was comparatively lower at 5.7%. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than half a billion dollars exists in the North America dental caries and endodontic market in 2018 over the previous year and an incremental dollar opportunity of just under US$ 8.7 Bn is waiting to be tapped in the decade from 2017 to 2027.

The U.S has a lion’s share of the North America dental caries and endodontic market

Within North America, the U.S. is the regional behemoth as it is expected to account for about 89% of the North America dental caries and endodontic market in 2017. By the end of the forecast period, the U.S. should be more than 90% by market value share on account of a substantial increase of 157 BPS. From a value of a little under US$ 7.7 Bn in 2017, the U.S. dental caries and endodontic market should be worth nearly US$ 15.7 Bn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.4% for the decade. The U.S. gains are largely expected to be at the expense of its northern neighbour Canada because of rising treatment cost and an increasing preference for dental treatment procedures.\”

