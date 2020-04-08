“COVID-19 Impact on LED Lighting Driver – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 “
Complete study of the global LED Lighting Driver market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global LED Lighting Driver industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on LED Lighting Driver production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global LED Lighting Driver market include _, MEAN WELL, Philips, Inventronics, Tridonic, Delta Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, MOSO Power, Eaglerise, TCI, OSRAM SYLVANIA, LIFUD, SELF
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global LED Lighting Driver industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the LED Lighting Driver manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall LED Lighting Driver industry.
Global LED Lighting Driver Market Segment By Type:
, DALI, 0-10V Dimming, Standard(non-dim), Triac Dimming, Smart Driver
Global LED Lighting Driver Market Segment By Application:
, Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Special Lighting ,
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global LED Lighting Driver industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the LED Lighting Driver market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LED Lighting Driver industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global LED Lighting Driver market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global LED Lighting Driver market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LED Lighting Driver market?
TOC
1 LED Lighting Driver Market Overview
1.1 LED Lighting Driver Product Overview
1.2 LED Lighting Driver Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 DALI
1.2.2 0-10V Dimming
1.2.3 Standard(non-dim)
1.2.4 Triac Dimming
1.2.5 Smart Driver
1.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): LED Lighting Driver Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the LED Lighting Driver Industry
1.5.1.1 LED Lighting Driver Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and LED Lighting Driver Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for LED Lighting Driver Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by LED Lighting Driver Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by LED Lighting Driver Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Lighting Driver Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 LED Lighting Driver Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LED Lighting Driver Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Lighting Driver Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LED Lighting Driver as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Lighting Driver Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Lighting Driver Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global LED Lighting Driver Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global LED Lighting Driver by Application
4.1 LED Lighting Driver Segment by Application
4.1.1 Indoor Lighting
4.1.2 Outdoor Lighting
4.1.3 Special Lighting
4.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America LED Lighting Driver by Application
4.5.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver by Application
4.5.4 Latin America LED Lighting Driver by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver by Application 5 North America LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE LED Lighting Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Lighting Driver Business
10.1 MEAN WELL
10.1.1 MEAN WELL Corporation Information
10.1.2 MEAN WELL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.1.5 MEAN WELL Recent Development
10.2 Philips
10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Philips LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.2.5 Philips Recent Development
10.3 Inventronics
10.3.1 Inventronics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Inventronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Inventronics LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Inventronics LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.3.5 Inventronics Recent Development
10.4 Tridonic
10.4.1 Tridonic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Tridonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Tridonic LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Tridonic LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.4.5 Tridonic Recent Development
10.5 Delta Electronics
10.5.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Delta Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Delta Electronics LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Delta Electronics LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.5.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development
10.6 Hubbell Lighting
10.6.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hubbell Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.6.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development
10.7 MOSO Power
10.7.1 MOSO Power Corporation Information
10.7.2 MOSO Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 MOSO Power LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 MOSO Power LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.7.5 MOSO Power Recent Development
10.8 Eaglerise
10.8.1 Eaglerise Corporation Information
10.8.2 Eaglerise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Eaglerise LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Eaglerise LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.8.5 Eaglerise Recent Development
10.9 TCI
10.9.1 TCI Corporation Information
10.9.2 TCI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 TCI LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 TCI LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.9.5 TCI Recent Development
10.10 OSRAM SYLVANIA
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 LED Lighting Driver Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 OSRAM SYLVANIA LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 OSRAM SYLVANIA Recent Development
10.11 LIFUD
10.11.1 LIFUD Corporation Information
10.11.2 LIFUD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 LIFUD LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 LIFUD LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.11.5 LIFUD Recent Development
10.12 SELF
10.12.1 SELF Corporation Information
10.12.2 SELF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 SELF LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 SELF LED Lighting Driver Products Offered
10.12.5 SELF Recent Development 11 LED Lighting Driver Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 LED Lighting Driver Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 LED Lighting Driver Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
