Complete study of the global Event Data Recorder market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Event Data Recorder industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Event Data Recorder production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Event Data Recorder market include _, VDO, Supepst, Philips, HP, Garmin, Blackvue, Eheak, Samsung-anywhere, Incredisonic, Auto-vox, Cansonic, Papago, DOD, DEC, Blackview, Jado, Careland, Sast, Kehan, DAZA, GFGY, Wolfcar, MateGo, Newsmy, Shinco

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Event Data Recorder industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Event Data Recorder manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Event Data Recorder industry.

Global Event Data Recorder Market Segment By Type:

, Portable Event Data Recorder, Integrated Event Data Recorder

Global Event Data Recorder Market Segment By Application:

, Automobile Manufacture Industry, Automobile Aftermarket Industry ,

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Event Data Recorder industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Event Data Recorder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Event Data Recorder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Event Data Recorder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Event Data Recorder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Event Data Recorder market?

TOC

1 Event Data Recorder Market Overview

1.1 Event Data Recorder Product Overview

1.2 Event Data Recorder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Event Data Recorder

1.2.2 Integrated Event Data Recorder

1.3 Global Event Data Recorder Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Event Data Recorder Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Event Data Recorder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Event Data Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Event Data Recorder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Event Data Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Event Data Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Event Data Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Event Data Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Event Data Recorder Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Event Data Recorder Industry

1.5.1.1 Event Data Recorder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Event Data Recorder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Event Data Recorder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Event Data Recorder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Event Data Recorder Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Event Data Recorder Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Event Data Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Event Data Recorder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Event Data Recorder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Event Data Recorder Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Event Data Recorder Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Event Data Recorder as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Event Data Recorder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Event Data Recorder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Event Data Recorder Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Event Data Recorder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Event Data Recorder Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Event Data Recorder Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Event Data Recorder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Event Data Recorder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Event Data Recorder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Event Data Recorder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Event Data Recorder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Event Data Recorder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Event Data Recorder by Application

4.1 Event Data Recorder Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Manufacture Industry

4.1.2 Automobile Aftermarket Industry

4.2 Global Event Data Recorder Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Event Data Recorder Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Event Data Recorder Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Event Data Recorder Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Event Data Recorder by Application

4.5.2 Europe Event Data Recorder by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Event Data Recorder by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder by Application 5 North America Event Data Recorder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Event Data Recorder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Event Data Recorder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Event Data Recorder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Event Data Recorder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Event Data Recorder Business

10.1 VDO

10.1.1 VDO Corporation Information

10.1.2 VDO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 VDO Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 VDO Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.1.5 VDO Recent Development

10.2 Supepst

10.2.1 Supepst Corporation Information

10.2.2 Supepst Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Supepst Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 VDO Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.2.5 Supepst Recent Development

10.3 Philips

10.3.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.3.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Philips Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Philips Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.3.5 Philips Recent Development

10.4 HP

10.4.1 HP Corporation Information

10.4.2 HP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 HP Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 HP Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.4.5 HP Recent Development

10.5 Garmin

10.5.1 Garmin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Garmin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Garmin Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Garmin Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.5.5 Garmin Recent Development

10.6 Blackvue

10.6.1 Blackvue Corporation Information

10.6.2 Blackvue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Blackvue Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Blackvue Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.6.5 Blackvue Recent Development

10.7 Eheak

10.7.1 Eheak Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eheak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Eheak Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Eheak Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.7.5 Eheak Recent Development

10.8 Samsung-anywhere

10.8.1 Samsung-anywhere Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samsung-anywhere Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Samsung-anywhere Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Samsung-anywhere Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.8.5 Samsung-anywhere Recent Development

10.9 Incredisonic

10.9.1 Incredisonic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Incredisonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Incredisonic Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Incredisonic Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.9.5 Incredisonic Recent Development

10.10 Auto-vox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Event Data Recorder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Auto-vox Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Auto-vox Recent Development

10.11 Cansonic

10.11.1 Cansonic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cansonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cansonic Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Cansonic Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.11.5 Cansonic Recent Development

10.12 Papago

10.12.1 Papago Corporation Information

10.12.2 Papago Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Papago Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Papago Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.12.5 Papago Recent Development

10.13 DOD

10.13.1 DOD Corporation Information

10.13.2 DOD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 DOD Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 DOD Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.13.5 DOD Recent Development

10.14 DEC

10.14.1 DEC Corporation Information

10.14.2 DEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 DEC Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 DEC Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.14.5 DEC Recent Development

10.15 Blackview

10.15.1 Blackview Corporation Information

10.15.2 Blackview Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Blackview Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Blackview Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.15.5 Blackview Recent Development

10.16 Jado

10.16.1 Jado Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jado Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Jado Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Jado Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.16.5 Jado Recent Development

10.17 Careland

10.17.1 Careland Corporation Information

10.17.2 Careland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Careland Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Careland Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.17.5 Careland Recent Development

10.18 Sast

10.18.1 Sast Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sast Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Sast Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.18.5 Sast Recent Development

10.19 Kehan

10.19.1 Kehan Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kehan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Kehan Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Kehan Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.19.5 Kehan Recent Development

10.20 DAZA

10.20.1 DAZA Corporation Information

10.20.2 DAZA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 DAZA Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 DAZA Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.20.5 DAZA Recent Development

10.21 GFGY

10.21.1 GFGY Corporation Information

10.21.2 GFGY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 GFGY Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 GFGY Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.21.5 GFGY Recent Development

10.22 Wolfcar

10.22.1 Wolfcar Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wolfcar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Wolfcar Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Wolfcar Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.22.5 Wolfcar Recent Development

10.23 MateGo

10.23.1 MateGo Corporation Information

10.23.2 MateGo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 MateGo Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 MateGo Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.23.5 MateGo Recent Development

10.24 Newsmy

10.24.1 Newsmy Corporation Information

10.24.2 Newsmy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Newsmy Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Newsmy Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.24.5 Newsmy Recent Development

10.25 Shinco

10.25.1 Shinco Corporation Information

10.25.2 Shinco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Shinco Event Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Shinco Event Data Recorder Products Offered

10.25.5 Shinco Recent Development 11 Event Data Recorder Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Event Data Recorder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Event Data Recorder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

