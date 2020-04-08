“

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Crude Oil Carriers market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Crude Oil Carriers market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get the Sample of this [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1624542/global-crude-oil-carriers-market

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

AET, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC), Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd, Euronav, Frontline Ltd., Maran Tankers Management, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)., National Iranian Tanker Company, NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd., OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C., Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), Sovcomflot Group, Teekay Corporation

Segment by Types:

VLCrude, Gasoline, Diesel, Others /ULCrude, Gasoline, Diesel, Others , Suezmax, Aframax, Panamax

Segment by Applications:

Crude, Gasoline, Diesel, Others

Global Crude Oil Carriers Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Crude Oil Carriers market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Crude Oil Carriers market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1624542/global-crude-oil-carriers-market

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Crude Oil Carriers Market Overview

1.1 Crude Oil Carriers Product Overview

1.2 Crude Oil Carriers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 VLCC/ULCC

1.2.2 Suezmax

1.2.3 Aframax

1.2.4 Panamax

1.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Crude Oil Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Crude Oil Carriers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Crude Oil Carriers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Crude Oil Carriers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Crude Oil Carriers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Crude Oil Carriers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Crude Oil Carriers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Crude Oil Carriers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Crude Oil Carriers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Crude Oil Carriers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Crude Oil Carriers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Crude Oil Carriers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Crude Oil Carriers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Crude Oil Carriers by Application

4.1 Crude Oil Carriers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crude

4.1.2 Gasoline

4.1.3 Diesel

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Crude Oil Carriers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Crude Oil Carriers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Crude Oil Carriers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Crude Oil Carriers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Crude Oil Carriers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers by Application 5 North America Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Crude Oil Carriers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Crude Oil Carriers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Crude Oil Carriers Business

10.1 AET

10.1.1 AET Corporation Information

10.1.2 AET Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AET Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AET Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.1.5 AET Recent Development

10.2 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

10.2.1 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.3 China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC)

10.3.1 China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC) Corporation Information

10.3.2 China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC) Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC) Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.3.5 China Shipping Development Corp (CSDC) Recent Development

10.4 Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd

10.4.1 Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.4.5 Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd Recent Development

10.5 Euronav

10.5.1 Euronav Corporation Information

10.5.2 Euronav Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Euronav Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Euronav Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.5.5 Euronav Recent Development

10.6 Frontline Ltd.

10.6.1 Frontline Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Frontline Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Frontline Ltd. Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Frontline Ltd. Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.6.5 Frontline Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Maran Tankers Management

10.7.1 Maran Tankers Management Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maran Tankers Management Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Maran Tankers Management Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Maran Tankers Management Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.7.5 Maran Tankers Management Recent Development

10.8 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).

10.8.1 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). Recent Development

10.9 National Iranian Tanker Company

10.9.1 National Iranian Tanker Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 National Iranian Tanker Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 National Iranian Tanker Company Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 National Iranian Tanker Company Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.9.5 National Iranian Tanker Company Recent Development

10.10 NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Crude Oil Carriers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd. Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NYK line, Ocean Tankers (pte) Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C.

10.11.1 OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C. Corporation Information

10.11.2 OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C. Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C. Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.11.5 OMAN SHIPPING COMPANY S.A.O.C. Recent Development

10.12 Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

10.12.1 Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.12.5 Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Recent Development

10.13 Sovcomflot Group

10.13.1 Sovcomflot Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sovcomflot Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sovcomflot Group Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sovcomflot Group Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.13.5 Sovcomflot Group Recent Development

10.14 Teekay Corporation

10.14.1 Teekay Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Teekay Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Teekay Corporation Crude Oil Carriers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Teekay Corporation Crude Oil Carriers Products Offered

10.14.5 Teekay Corporation Recent Development

11 Crude Oil Carriers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Crude Oil Carriers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Crude Oil Carriers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact Us:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”