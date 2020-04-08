Complete study of the global Autonomous Car market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Autonomous Car industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Autonomous Car production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Autonomous Car market include _, Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso, TRW, Valeo, AISIN, Magna, Hyundai Mobis, Gentex, Joyson Safety Systems, Hella, WABCO

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Autonomous Car industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Autonomous Car manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Autonomous Car industry.

Global Autonomous Car Market Segment By Type:

, LDWS, PAV, ACC, AEB, Automonous Car

Global Autonomous Car Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Autonomous Car industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Autonomous Car market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Autonomous Car industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Autonomous Car market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Autonomous Car market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Autonomous Car market?

TOC

1 Autonomous Car Market Overview

1.1 Autonomous Car Product Overview

1.2 Autonomous Car Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 LDWS

1.2.2 PAV

1.2.3 ACC

1.2.4 AEB

1.2.5 Automonous Car

1.3 Global Autonomous Car Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Car Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Autonomous Car Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Autonomous Car Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Autonomous Car Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Autonomous Car Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Autonomous Car Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Autonomous Car Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Autonomous Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Autonomous Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Autonomous Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Autonomous Car Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Autonomous Car Industry

1.5.1.1 Autonomous Car Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Autonomous Car Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Autonomous Car Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Autonomous Car Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Autonomous Car Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Autonomous Car Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Autonomous Car Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Autonomous Car Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Autonomous Car Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Autonomous Car Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Autonomous Car Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Autonomous Car as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Car Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Autonomous Car Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Autonomous Car Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Autonomous Car Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Autonomous Car Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Autonomous Car Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Autonomous Car Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Autonomous Car Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Autonomous Car Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Autonomous Car Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Autonomous Car Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Autonomous Car Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Autonomous Car by Application

4.1 Autonomous Car Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Autonomous Car Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Autonomous Car Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Autonomous Car Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Autonomous Car Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Autonomous Car by Application

4.5.2 Europe Autonomous Car by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Autonomous Car by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car by Application 5 North America Autonomous Car Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Autonomous Car Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Autonomous Car Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Car Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Autonomous Car Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Car Business

10.1 Bosch

10.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bosch Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bosch Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.2 Continental AG

10.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Continental AG Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bosch Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.2.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.3 Delphi

10.3.1 Delphi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Delphi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Delphi Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Delphi Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.3.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.4 Denso

10.4.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.4.2 Denso Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Denso Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Denso Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.4.5 Denso Recent Development

10.5 TRW

10.5.1 TRW Corporation Information

10.5.2 TRW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TRW Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TRW Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.5.5 TRW Recent Development

10.6 Valeo

10.6.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Valeo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Valeo Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Valeo Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.6.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.7 AISIN

10.7.1 AISIN Corporation Information

10.7.2 AISIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 AISIN Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AISIN Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.7.5 AISIN Recent Development

10.8 Magna

10.8.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.8.2 Magna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Magna Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Magna Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.8.5 Magna Recent Development

10.9 Hyundai Mobis

10.9.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hyundai Mobis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hyundai Mobis Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hyundai Mobis Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.9.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.10 Gentex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Autonomous Car Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gentex Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gentex Recent Development

10.11 Joyson Safety Systems

10.11.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Joyson Safety Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Joyson Safety Systems Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Joyson Safety Systems Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.11.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development

10.12 Hella

10.12.1 Hella Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hella Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hella Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hella Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.12.5 Hella Recent Development

10.13 WABCO

10.13.1 WABCO Corporation Information

10.13.2 WABCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 WABCO Autonomous Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 WABCO Autonomous Car Products Offered

10.13.5 WABCO Recent Development 11 Autonomous Car Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Autonomous Car Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Autonomous Car Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

