Assessment of the Global Confectionery Packaging Market

The recent study on the Confectionery Packaging market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Confectionery Packaging market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Confectionery Packaging market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Confectionery Packaging market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Confectionery Packaging market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Confectionery Packaging market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Confectionery Packaging market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Confectionery Packaging market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Confectionery Packaging across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

manufacturers and multinational players of APEJ and MEA regions are on the other hand targeting cash strapped consumers in such regions as a part of their strategy who seek value added products. This is due to the fact that untapped market segments in the emerging economies represent a huge target market opportunity for chocolate, sugar and gum confectionery products.

Further, the APEJ and MEA regions have a huge young population with the average age below 20 years. Young median age and a growing middle class in such regions are expected to fuel the demand for end use products that are packed in stickpacks and boxes.

E-commerce is likely to boost the global confectionery packaging market

As the internet continues on its trajectory of dominating the lives of the consumers, the growth of e-commerce is reaching new heights. Chocolate is the most preferred confectionery product in online sales. A growing consumer preference for dark chocolates is surging the demand for e-commerce confectionery packaging market. Hence, many chocolate manufacturers are opting for various initiatives to launch new products and flavours. For instance, Mondelez has teamed up with Amazon to create a virtual chocolate and sweets store on Amazon’s online marketplace.

The shipping logistics market is growing consequently on the backdrop of a tremendous growth in the e-commerce industry, wherein consumers are ensured the delivery of the products in prime condition. Increasing penetration of modern trade and e-commerce has resulted in more number of consumers availing online retail services. This is attributed to the convenience associated with monetary transactions, product shipment and delivery. These factors, in turn, are expected to boost the growth of the global confectionery packaging market.

Global Confectionery Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

As per the data given by Future Market Insights, the plastic segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 7,050 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the assessment period 2017-2027. The paper and paperboard segment in the material type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,150 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 3,500 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of assessment.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Confectionery Packaging market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Confectionery Packaging market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Confectionery Packaging market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Confectionery Packaging market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Confectionery Packaging market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Confectionery Packaging market establish their foothold in the current Confectionery Packaging market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Confectionery Packaging market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Confectionery Packaging market solidify their position in the Confectionery Packaging market?

