The carboplatin market is estimated to represent a global market of USD xx billion by 2017 with growth rate of xx%.

Carboplatin is used in treatment of ovarian cancer as well as many other cancers such as small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, germ cell tumours. During the treatment, in some cases the cancer becomes resistant to carboplatin and other platinum based drugs such as Cis Platin. This condition is known as platinum resistant cancer. Pipeline studies are being conducted in which other drugs are used to bring back sensitivity of cancer to platinum based drugs.

Indication Takeaway

Ovarian cancer dominates the global carboplatin market over the forecast period. Increase in reoccurrence rate of ovarian cancer is expected to boost the market for carboplatin, as many medical practitioners preferred chemo therapy over surgery and radiation therapy. Furthermore, carboplatin more tolerable in geriatric patients compared to its counterpart and is more effective than carboplatin which in turn may increase the market for carboplatin in the study period. Increasing use of carboplatin to treat other form of cancer such as breast and lung is expected to propel the market for carboplatin in near future.

Regional Takeaway

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held the larger market share in 2016. Increasing incidence of cancer, increase in healthcare spending and growing contract manufacturing service in the region owing to low cost of manufacturing are the main factor driving the growth of carboplatin market over the forecast period. Moreover, presence of favorable government initiatives and increase in contract research and development service in China and India is expected to boost the market for carboplatin in the region.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Johnson Metthey

Heraeus Group

Tecoland Corporation

Qilu Pharmaceutical Company

Mylan, Inc.

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Umicore

Teva Pharmaceutical

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY INDICATION

Ovarian cancer

Small cell lung cancer

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

