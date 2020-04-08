Carboplatin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2014-2025
The carboplatin market is estimated to represent a global market of USD xx billion by 2017 with growth rate of xx%.
Carboplatin is used in treatment of ovarian cancer as well as many other cancers such as small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, germ cell tumours. During the treatment, in some cases the cancer becomes resistant to carboplatin and other platinum based drugs such as Cis Platin. This condition is known as platinum resistant cancer. Pipeline studies are being conducted in which other drugs are used to bring back sensitivity of cancer to platinum based drugs.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294036
Indication Takeaway
Ovarian cancer dominates the global carboplatin market over the forecast period. Increase in reoccurrence rate of ovarian cancer is expected to boost the market for carboplatin, as many medical practitioners preferred chemo therapy over surgery and radiation therapy. Furthermore, carboplatin more tolerable in geriatric patients compared to its counterpart and is more effective than carboplatin which in turn may increase the market for carboplatin in the study period. Increasing use of carboplatin to treat other form of cancer such as breast and lung is expected to propel the market for carboplatin in near future.
Regional Takeaway
In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held the larger market share in 2016. Increasing incidence of cancer, increase in healthcare spending and growing contract manufacturing service in the region owing to low cost of manufacturing are the main factor driving the growth of carboplatin market over the forecast period. Moreover, presence of favorable government initiatives and increase in contract research and development service in China and India is expected to boost the market for carboplatin in the region.
Key Vendor Takeaway
Johnson Metthey
Heraeus Group
Tecoland Corporation
Qilu Pharmaceutical Company
Mylan, Inc.
Taj Pharmaceuticals
Umicore
Teva Pharmaceutical
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294036
Historical Year – 2014 & 2016
Base Year – 2017
Estimated Year – 2018
Projected Year – 2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
MARKET, BY INDICATION
Ovarian cancer
Small cell lung cancer
Others
MARKET, BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294036
About Us
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: Kenneth research
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Carboplatin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2014-2025 - April 8, 2020
- Genome Editing market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2025 - April 8, 2020
- Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025 - April 8, 2020