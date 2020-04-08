Autoimmune hepatitis is a chronic condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the liver cells. This condition can develop at any age and can be present in both men and women. However, the disease is more common in women than in men.

There are primarily two types of autoimmune hepatitis that include, Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 autoimmune hepatitis is the most common type and can occur at any age. About 50% of patients that are diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis have underlying autoimmune conditions that trigger it.

The type 2 autoimmune hepatitis is common in children and young adults. Some of the complications associated with such conditions include, enlarged veins in the esophagus, accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, liver failure, and liver cancer.

Typically, the treatment for autoimmune hepatitis start with high dose of corticosteroids that is gradually decreased to determine the lowest dosage that is suitable for the patient. Nearly 80% of patients experience that the disease is controlled after usage of autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics for 3 years.

Most patients may not even require to continue the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics. However, in chronic conditions where the liver cirrhosis has progress to the final stage, liver transplant is recommended.

Some lifestyle changes are also recommended along with the medication. Some of the lifestyle changes recommended along with the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics include, inclusion of good quantity of fruits and vegetables and complete restriction on alcohol consumption.

One of the major concerns associated with the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics is incomplete or failed response. In such conditions the symptoms worsen and may lead to complications. In this case the patient is treated for the complication associated such as liver transplant in case of liver damage and radiation or chemotherapy or surgical resection in case of liver cancer.

Factors such as, increase in medical tourism, rise in awareness of the condition, increase in R&D funding and rise in prevalence of the condition drive the growth of the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market throughout the forecast period.

However, factors such as, rising cost of drugs, miss diagnosis and lack of skilled professionals are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market.

Stringent regulations for the manufacturing and research on autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics is one of the major factors that restricts the growth of the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Based on the drug type, the global autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market is segmented into:

Prednisolone

Azathioprine

Based on the distribution channel, the global autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Prednisolone is a type of corticosteroids that is one of the most common types of autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics used. Sometimes, Budesonide is used instead of prednisolone as an autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics. Azathioprine is an immune suppressant that is also prescribed as an autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics.

Other products that suppress the immune system such as CellCept may also be used as an autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics. Most of these products are available only on prescription. Hospital pharmacies take the largest share in the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market.

North America along with Europe is expected to hold the maximum share in the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market. Increase in awareness leads to early identification and diagnosis of the condition. This in turn increases the diagnosis and treatment rate in the region that supports the growth of the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market.

Furthermore, increase in medical tourism supports the growth of the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and others. Slow growth of the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market is witnessed in the developing nations such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the key players operating in the autoimmune hepatitis therapeutics market are AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cipla, Ltd., among many others.

