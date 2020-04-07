VoIP Market Research Report, Segment by Industry Player, Type, Application, Global Marketing Channel, and Region 2020-2025
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.
The global VoIP market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Computer-to-Computer
Computer-to-Phone
Phone-to-Phone
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
NTT
Comcast
Orange
KT
Charter
Microsoft (Skype)
Cablevision
Verizon
AT & T
Vonage
Cox
Telmex
Time Warner Cable
Numericable-SFR
Rogers
Sprint
Liberty Global
KDDI
TalkTalk
Shaw Communications
8×8
Ring Central
MITEL
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Corporate Consumers
Individual Consumers
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure VoIP Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of VoIP
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of VoIP
Table Global VoIP Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Computer-to-Computer
Table Computer-to-Computer Overview
1.2.1.2 Computer-to-Phone
Table Computer-to-Phone Overview
1.2.1.3 Phone-to-Phone
Table Phone-to-Phone Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of VoIP
Table Global VoIP Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Corporate Consumers
Table Corporate Consumers Overview
1.2.2.2 Individual Consumers
Table Individual Consumers Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global VoIP Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of VoIP
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of VoIP
Figure Manufacturing Process of VoIP
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of VoIP
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of VoIP
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of VoIP
3.4 Market Entry<
Continued….
