IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Toys and Games Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, finds that the global toys and games market value reached of US$ 106 Billion in 2018. Toys and games play an important role in the learning process of children. They help in stimulating creativity, enhancing cognitive behaviour, improving hand-eye coordination, developing physical and mental skills, and strengthening social bonds among children. As a result, parents nowadays are willing to purchase different type of toys and games, which has escalated their demand in recent years. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing green and sustainable products which cause less pollution and help in instilling environment awareness in children.

Market Trends:

With inflating income levels and rising standards of living of urban dwellers, a shift has been witnessed from conventional toys to more advanced toys and video games. Additionally, the evolution of online sales channels has made various categories of products and brands easily accessible to consumers. Apart from this, the development of high-tech electronic toys, depicting action figures like the Hulk, Batman, Ironman, etc., as well as experimental games such as virtual reality gaming, has contributed to the overall growth of the market. Further, toy manufacturers are launching innovative products and affordable ranges that aid in building skills and concepts in children. The Toy Association in the United States is also promoting the benefits of games by educating parents on selecting age-appropriate and learning-based toys for their children. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 130 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Plush Toys

Infant/Pre-School Toys

Activity Toys

Dolls

Games and Puzzles

Ride-Ons

Others

Currently, plush toys represent the most popular segment in the global toys and games market, holding the largest share.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

General Stores

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the global toys and games market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the key players being:

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Tomy

The Lego Group

Funtastic

JAKKS Pacific

Lansay

LeapFrog Enterprises

MGA Entertainment

Playmates Toys

ToyQuest

Vivid Imaginations

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

