Tobacco Market: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2024
Tobacco refers to a stimulant that triggers complex biochemical and neurotransmitter disruptions. It is prepared by curing the leaves of the tobacco plant, belonging to the Solanaceae family, through the process of drying and fermentation. It contains a colorless volatile alkaloid, also known as nicotine, which acts a depressant and is associated with elevating heart rate, constricting peripheral blood vessels, irritating lung tissue, increasing blood pressure, and affecting brain functions. While chewing tobacco is one of the popular forms of tobacco consumption, it is also consumed as snus, snuff, cigars, shisha, cigarillos and cigarettes. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global tobacco market is projected to reach a volume of more than 9 Million Tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2024.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tobacco-processing-plant/requestsample
Global Tobacco Market Trends:
An increase in the number of smokers on the global level, owing to factors such as hectic lifestyles, inflating income levels, and early exposure to tobacco products, is providing thrust to the market growth. Moreover, a strong distribution network of tobacco companies, particularly in countries like China and India, is contributing to the sales of their products. In addition to this, manufacturers are conducting surveys to assess the requirements of their consumer-base to launch modified and targeted products. For instance, they have introduced long, skinny and lightweight cigarette variants aimed solely at the female consumers. Furthermore, the manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities to develop low-risk tobacco products, owing to rising health awareness among consumers. However, the popularity of e-cigarettes among the millennials along with governments’ initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle habits is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
Interested in purchasing a report on the global tobacco market? visit. https://www.imarcgroup.com/tobacco-processing-plant
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry
5.1 Global Tobacco Industry
5.1.1 Market Overview
5.1.2 Market Performance
5.1.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.1.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.1.5 Market Forecast
5.2 Global Cigarette Industry
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Performance
5.2.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2.2 Value Trends
5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.2.4 Market Forecast
5.3 SWOT Analysis
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Strengths
5.3.3 Weaknesses
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.5 Threats
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Processors
5.4.3 Distributors
5.4.4 Exporters
5.4.5 Retailers
5.4.6 End-Users
5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Overview
5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Degree of Competition
5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 China
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 India
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Brazil
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 United States
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 EU 15
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market by Type
7.1 Cigarettes
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Roll Your Own
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cigars
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cigarillos
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Smokeless Tobacco
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Detailed Process Flow
9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Layout
10.4 Plant Machinery
10.5 Machinery Pictures
10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.12 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation
13.2 Phillip Morris International
13.3 British America Tobacco
13.4 Japan Tobacco International
13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=589&flag=C
Browse related reports:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cigarette-lighter-market-analysis-by-industry-size-share-revenue-growth-development-and-demand-forecast-to-2024-2019-11-04
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-pan-masala-market-2019industry-key-players-rajnigandha-rmd-kothari-products-ltd-godfrey-phillips-india-limited-and-others-2019-09-04
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.