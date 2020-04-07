Tobacco refers to a stimulant that triggers complex biochemical and neurotransmitter disruptions. It is prepared by curing the leaves of the tobacco plant, belonging to the Solanaceae family, through the process of drying and fermentation. It contains a colorless volatile alkaloid, also known as nicotine, which acts a depressant and is associated with elevating heart rate, constricting peripheral blood vessels, irritating lung tissue, increasing blood pressure, and affecting brain functions. While chewing tobacco is one of the popular forms of tobacco consumption, it is also consumed as snus, snuff, cigars, shisha, cigarillos and cigarettes. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global tobacco market is projected to reach a volume of more than 9 Million Tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2024.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tobacco-processing-plant/requestsample

Global Tobacco Market Trends:

An increase in the number of smokers on the global level, owing to factors such as hectic lifestyles, inflating income levels, and early exposure to tobacco products, is providing thrust to the market growth. Moreover, a strong distribution network of tobacco companies, particularly in countries like China and India, is contributing to the sales of their products. In addition to this, manufacturers are conducting surveys to assess the requirements of their consumer-base to launch modified and targeted products. For instance, they have introduced long, skinny and lightweight cigarette variants aimed solely at the female consumers. Furthermore, the manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities to develop low-risk tobacco products, owing to rising health awareness among consumers. However, the popularity of e-cigarettes among the millennials along with governments’ initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle habits is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Interested in purchasing a report on the global tobacco market? visit. https://www.imarcgroup.com/tobacco-processing-plant

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry

5.1 Global Tobacco Industry

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Market Performance

5.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.1.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.1.5 Market Forecast

5.2 Global Cigarette Industry

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Performance

5.2.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2.2 Value Trends

5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.2.4 Market Forecast

5.3 SWOT Analysis

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Strengths

5.3.3 Weaknesses

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.5 Threats

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Processors

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 Exporters

5.4.5 Retailers

5.4.6 End-Users

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Degree of Competition

5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 India

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Brazil

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 United States

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 EU 15

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market by Type

7.1 Cigarettes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Roll Your Own

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cigars

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cigarillos

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Smokeless Tobacco

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Machinery Pictures

10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.12 Other Capital Investments

11 Loans and Financial Assistance

12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis

13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation

13.2 Phillip Morris International

13.3 British America Tobacco

13.4 Japan Tobacco International

13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=589&flag=C

Browse related reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cigarette-lighter-market-analysis-by-industry-size-share-revenue-growth-development-and-demand-forecast-to-2024-2019-11-04

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-pan-masala-market-2019industry-key-players-rajnigandha-rmd-kothari-products-ltd-godfrey-phillips-india-limited-and-others-2019-09-04

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.