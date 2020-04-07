Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.

The global Sunflower Oil market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Linoleic Oil

Mid-Oleic Oil

High-Oleic Oil

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Kernel

EFKO Group

Aston

Cargill

Optimus

Nutrisun

Dicle Group

NMGK

Bunge

MHP

Creative Group

Tanoni Hnos. Sa

Standard Food

NT Ltd

Oliyar

Delizio

Risoil

COFCO

Region

Luhua Group

Sanxing Group

Pology Oil

Wilmar

Adams Group

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Sunflower Oil Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Sunflower Oil

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Sunflower Oil

Table Global Sunflower Oil Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Linoleic Oil

Table Linoleic Oil Overview

1.2.1.2 Mid-Oleic Oil

Table Mid-Oleic Oil Overview

1.2.1.3 High-Oleic Oil

Table High-Oleic Oil Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Sunflower Oil

Table Global Sunflower Oil Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Food

Table Food Overview

1.2.2.2 Biofuels

Table Biofuels Overview

1.2.2.3 Cosmetics

Table Cosmetics Overview

1.2.2.4 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Sunflower Oil Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Sunflower Oil

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Sunflower Oil

Figure Manufacturing Process of Sunflower Oil

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Sunflower Oil

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of

Continued….

