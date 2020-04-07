The “Sports Technology Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/19257?source=atm

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global sports technology market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd, Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies Gmb Krossover Intelligence Inc, Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SESAS Institute Inc, SportRadar, Stats LLC, and Tableau Software Inc.

The global sports technology market is segmented as below:

Global Sports Technology Market, by Component

Software On-premise Cloud

Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment

Services Training & Implementation Support & Maintenance Managed/Outsourced Services



Global Sports Technology Market, by Application

Active Tracking Decision Making

Passive Analytics and Statistics Tactics and Simulation Training Game Performance Analysis Team Analysis & Management Injury and Health Analysis



Global Sports Technology Market, by Sports

Baseball

Basketball

Cricket

Cycling

Football

Golf

Rugby

Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)

Global Sports Technology Market, by End-user

Coaches

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Associations

Others (Athletes & Sports Person)

Global Sports Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



