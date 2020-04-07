Complete study of the global Smart Agriculture Tools market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Smart Agriculture Tools industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Smart Agriculture Tools production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Smart Agriculture Tools market include _ Iteris Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Granular Inc., Trimble Navigation, AgJunction LLC, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries., SST Software, LeBio, Dirt Road Data, Inc., AgriSight, Inc., etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Smart Agriculture Tools industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Smart Agriculture Tools manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Smart Agriculture Tools industry.

Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Segment By Type:

, Hardware, Software, Services

Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Segment By Application:

Automated Machinery Guidance Control, Obstacle Detection, Tractor Collision, Machinery Safety and Monitoring, Variable Rate Technology, Premises Surveillance, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Smart Agriculture Tools industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Agriculture Tools

1.2 Smart Agriculture Tools Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Smart Agriculture Tools Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automated Machinery Guidance Control

1.3.3 Obstacle Detection

1.3.4 Tractor Collision

1.3.5 Machinery Safety and Monitoring

1.3.6 Variable Rate Technology

1.3.7 Premises Surveillance

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Smart Agriculture Tools Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Smart Agriculture Tools Production

3.6.1 China Smart Agriculture Tools Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Smart Agriculture Tools Production

3.7.1 Japan Smart Agriculture Tools Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Agriculture Tools Business

7.1 Iteris Inc.

7.1.1 Iteris Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Iteris Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Iteris Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Iteris Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CropMetrics LLC

7.2.1 CropMetrics LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CropMetrics LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CropMetrics LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 CropMetrics LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Granular Inc.

7.3.1 Granular Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Granular Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Granular Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Granular Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Trimble Navigation

7.4.1 Trimble Navigation Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Trimble Navigation Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Trimble Navigation Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Trimble Navigation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AgJunction LLC

7.5.1 AgJunction LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 AgJunction LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AgJunction LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 AgJunction LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

7.6.1 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Agribotix LLC

7.7.1 Agribotix LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Agribotix LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Agribotix LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Agribotix LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Raven Industries.

7.8.1 Raven Industries. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Raven Industries. Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Raven Industries. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Raven Industries. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SST Software

7.9.1 SST Software Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SST Software Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SST Software Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SST Software Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 LeBio

7.10.1 LeBio Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LeBio Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 LeBio Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 LeBio Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dirt Road Data, Inc.

7.11.1 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 AgriSight, Inc.

7.12.1 AgriSight, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 AgriSight, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 AgriSight, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 AgriSight, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served 8 Smart Agriculture Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Agriculture Tools Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Agriculture Tools

8.4 Smart Agriculture Tools Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smart Agriculture Tools Distributors List

9.3 Smart Agriculture Tools Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Agriculture Tools (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Agriculture Tools (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Agriculture Tools (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Smart Agriculture Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Smart Agriculture Tools Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Smart Agriculture Tools

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Agriculture Tools by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Agriculture Tools by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Agriculture Tools by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Agriculture Tools 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Agriculture Tools by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Agriculture Tools by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Agriculture Tools by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smart Agriculture Tools by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

