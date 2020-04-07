Peptones are hydrolyzed proteins mainly derived from casein, plants, and meat. The main application of peptone is found in culture media formulation. Apart from this, peptones are also used in the production of fermentation and tissue culture media as well as vaccine stabilizer. Peptone is used as a nutrient in culture media necessary to grow cells and microorganisms for accurate study results. The peptones available for culture media may be in the form of gels and liquids. In some applications, such as water application the use of peptones is in the form of amino acids for providing right nutrition value for consumption.

Peptones are distributed by suppliers to research labs or companies in dried or live form. For instance, soya, a high-energy carbohydrate is a non-meat peptone. Many experiments require different peptones in different concentrations to provide the optimal nutrient level for development, growth, and accurate study results.

Peptone Market: Dynamics

The growth of the biotechnology industry has also propelled the demand for peptones. To meet the end-consumer demand, there has been a rise in the manufacturers and suppliers of peptones. Moreover, the increasing emphasis of the biopharmaceutical industry on growing cells in chemically-defined and animal-free systems has driven the need for peptones and its supplement with greater certainty of compositions.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12784

The progressive discoveries of new pharmaceuticals with better therapeutic results leads to higher demand for better peptone-based products. The continuous research to bring in sophisticated and more economical processes of creating marine peptones has also resulted in the increase in demand of peptones. GE Water & Process Technologies and Norcape Biotechnology developed a membrane technology which enables production of different and pure end-products. This new technology will allow more application evaluation in tonnage quantities rather than historical kilo quantities.

Peptone Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the peptone market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry

Research institutions

Food industry

Others

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requires the pharmaceutical industry to regularly verify the sterility of their production processes especially in cases of aseptic preparations. bioMerieux introduced two dehydrated peptone media for bacteria detection. The media is Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies free to prevent its transmission.

Collagen peptone is used as a supplement in people with osteoporosis, where it works by increasing a number of minerals and calcium in the bone. Moreover, it is also used as a sports nutrition for improving stamina and instant energy. A daily consumption of 5 to 10 gm collagen is necessary for a healthy diet. Buffered peptone water is recommended media by the U. S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Services for the collection of microbiological samples.

On the basis of type, the peptone market can be segmented as:

Plant Soy peptone Yeast peptone Others



Animal Bacteriological Peptone Beef Extract Casein Peptone Gelatin Peptone Others



Peptone Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America dominated the peptones market owing to continuous research undertaken by companies to expand the application of peptones in different areas. Moreover, in North America, there is a trend to control where germs originate. Companies are now looking out for spoilage microorganisms to protect their product quality.

Also, the demand for testing samples is high thereby increasing the demand for media culture.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region as many companies in economically developed countries such as India are working on the manufacture and export of peptones used for growth of micro-organisms.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12784

Peptone Market: Market Players

Market players are bringing in updated techniques to bring in more sophistication along with ease in pathogen testing. Merck Millipore introduced pre-weighted pouches containing buffered peptone water and listeria for pathogen testing. The demand of these dehydrated culture media has now encouraged the company to launch them in different sizes.

Some of the peptone market contributors are Affymetrix, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, Biospringer, BD Biosciences, Hardy Diagnostics, Solabia Group, Global Bioingredients, Kerry, Inc., FrieslandCampina Domo, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12784