rising adoption of portable devices, small form factor, good thermal performance, and increasing applications in the automobile sector. The global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market had gained high traction during 2012-2016 timeline and its growth thus has significantly enhanced since then. The global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 13.1% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2027. Around US$ 62 Bn is the market standing of the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market and with this enormous growth rate, it is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 235 Bn by the end of the year of forecast.

Rising demand for QFN package in compact devices expected to be a lucrative growth opportunity in the coming years

In the years to follow, it is anticipated that the consumer electronics and automotive sectors would witness high growth. This substantial growth is attributed towards increased adoption of advanced technologies such as wearable devices and electronic automobile accessories. Wearable devices such as personal medical monitoring devices, wristwatch and others are small electronic devices that re widely being used among customers thus triggering the demand for packages as compact as UQFN or QFN. Additionally, almost every car manufacturer provides accessories such as keyless locks and unlock systems for car doors. Such devices boost the demand for QFN package. Thus vendors have tremendous opportunities to offer their offerings in these sectors and invest in their product innovation with a view to create more compact and enhanced global quad-flat-no-lead packages.

Quad-Flat-No-Lead package to account for high market share in the global market

Quad-flat-no-lead segment in the QFN variant category of the global market is anticipated to account for a high market share in the coming years. In the previous years, this segment contributed largely to the growth of the global market by reflecting high market valuation. It is expected from this segment to retain its status quo in the coming years. In 2017, this segment reflected a valuation a bit under US$ 30 Bn and is estimated to touch a value of more than US$ 95 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the period of forecast.

VQFN (Very Thin Quad-Flat-No-Lead) segment to grow significantly in the years to follow Very thin quad-flat-no-lead segment in the QFN variant category is projected to grow at a high rate and is expected to be the second fastest growing segment. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% throughout the period of assessment. In 2017, this segment was estimated a value a bit over US$ 17 Bn and with this significant growth rate, it is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 63 Bn by the end of the year of forecast. The very thin quad-flat-no-lead segment is likely to follow the quad- flat-no-leads segment in terms of market value and thus is expected to be the second largest segment in the global quad-flat-no-lead packaging market.

