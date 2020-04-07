Analysis Report on Printing Machines Market

A report on global Printing Machines market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Printing Machines Market.

manufacturers towards optimizing the use of inks containing VOCs. Moreover, growing concerns with respect to the maintenance of printing machines are also influencing the product quality in the global printing machines market. During the forecast period, the study has assessed that key products being sold in the global printing machines market will include offset lithography machines, flexographic machines, screen printers, gravure printing machines, letterpress machines, and digital printing machines, among others.

Offset Lithography Machines to Remain Top-selling Products

In 2017 and beyond, the demand for offset lithography machines will be the highest, compared to other product-types, in the global market. With respect to digital printing machines, offset lithography machines offer competitive advantage across multiple parameters. Firstly, the interfacial surface properties of offset lithography machines make the printing surfaces ink-absorbent and the non-printing surfaces of the machine ink-repellent. This saves additional costs on maintenance, which makes it the most economical printing machine in the global market. Furthermore, provisions for quality control and efficiency of sub-machineries such as dampening system and ink system enable high-quality, consistent printing through a lithographic process. The report reveals that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 12.7 Bn worth of offset lithography machines will be sold across the globe.

Demand for Flexographic Printing Machines to Gain Traction

The study also reveals that the future demands for commercial printing will be much evolved with respect to the versatility of the printing machines and the effectiveness of printing technology. Flexographic printing is one such process that has secured its position as a key process for commercial printing. The study projects that the demand for flexographic printing machines will witness impressive traction during the forecast period. Since these machines employ a combination of printing technologies – rotogravure and letterpress – their use in commercial settings will remain high in all presumptive scenarios. By the end of 2026, an estimated US$ 3 Bn worth of flexographic printing machines is expected to be sold in the global market.

Digital Printing Machines to Register Highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

With respect to their prices and their ability to print the higher number of copies at rapid speeds, offset lithography printing machines and flexographic printing machines will remain among the top-selling products in the global printing machines market through 2026. However, key findings from the study project that digital printing machines will record fastest sales during the forecast period. Affordable prices and low maintenance of digital printing machines will continue to drive their sales in the global printing machines market through 2026. The report further projects that printing machines developed on traditional printing techniques, namely letterpress, gravure, and screen, will witness a sluggish demand in the approaching years. Collectively, these three product-type segments are expected to bring in little over US$ 2.8 Bn in global revenues by the end of 2017.

