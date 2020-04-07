Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) .

Market: Taxonomy

The study on the photonic integrated circuits market divides it into five broad categories – integration type, raw material, component, application, and region. Compelling insights pertaining to the key segment-specific trends have been provided. Additionally, a comprehensive geographical assessment of the PIC market has been provided to help readers understand the regional markets.

Integration Type Raw Material Component Application Region Monolithic Integration Indium Phosphide Lasers Optical Communication North America Hybrid Integration Gallium Arsenide Modulators Sensing Europe Module Integration Lithium Niobate Detectors Optical Signal Processing Asia Pacific Silicon Attenuators Biophotonics Middle East and Africa Silicon-on-Insulator Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers South America Others Optical Amplifiers

Key Questions in the Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market Report

The study on the photonic integrated circuits market answers significant questions related to the market dynamics and changes in consumer behavior influencing the market’s growth. This information helps stakeholders identify key opportunities in the photonic integrated circuits market to make strategic investments. Some of the questions are listed below:

Which application in the PIC market will record the highest sales in 2022?

What will be the revenue and sales of the photonic integrated circuits market in 2027?

Which region will have the highest contribution for the photonic integrated circuits market’s growth during the forecast period?

What are the key developments impacting the PIC market?

What are the key business strategies deployed by leading market players in the PIC market?

Which is the widely used integration type in the photonic integrated circuits market?

How have the current trends in the photonic integrated circuits market impacted the business strategies deployed by market players?

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: Research Methodology

TMR analysts have followed a systematic approach to obtain incisive insights that will help readers understand how the photonic integrated circuits market’s growth will unfold during the forecast period. A top-down and bottom-up research methodology has been deployed to arrive at key market numbers for regional and global markets. Macro-economic indicators have been analyzed to understand the PIC market’s growth trajectory.

Exhaustive primary and secondary research has been conducted to learn about the key market trends, competitive landscape, the impact of restraints, and growth prospects in the photonic integrated circuits market. Market share of service providers has been evaluated on the basis of product, service, and solution using secondary research. This data was further cross-validated through primary interactions. End-use industry area survey has been performed to analyze the demand trends and revenue generated from each industry. Regional economic growth has also been considered while devising the report on the photonic integrated circuits market.

