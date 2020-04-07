Peripheral Ulcerative Keratitis (PUK) is a group of inflammatory diseases whose final common pathway is peripheral corneal thinning. Peripheral ulcerative keratitis has an occurrence of 3 cases per 1,000,000 population every year peripheral ulcerative keratitis shows equivalent predominance in female and male, especially in the middle age and aging group.

Peripheral ulcerative keratitis has been related with numerous immune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, and comorbidities are presented in 34% – 42% of peripheral ulcerative keratitis patients. In patients with peripheral ulcerative keratitis, significant ulcerative aggravation of the cornea is seen in the perilimbal cornea and is related with immune system collagen vascular and joint disorders, such as arthritis.

Peripheral ulcerative keratitis treatment option mainly involve symptomatic treatment. To lessen the corneal harm, systemic treatment is given in the treatment cycle for controlling the fundamental sickness. An objective is reepithelialization of the epithelial deformity to stop dynamic corneal ulceration. Surgery might be required, with the local therapeutic treatment.

Lubrications (drops), gels, and treatments and anti-toxin drops, ointments are recommended to support reepithelialization. Peripheral ulcerative keratitis is also linked with rheumatoid arthritis, polyarteritis nodosa, inflammatory bowel disease, collagen vascular diseases, systemic lupus erythematosus, relapsing polychondritis, progressive systemic fibrosis, and Wegener’s granulomatosus, Churg – Strauss, microscopic polyangiitis, and others.

Clinical manifestations of peripheral ulcerative keratitis include pain, redness, ocular irritation, photophobia, corneal opacity and or problems with vision. Treatment depends on the cause and may include compresses, eye drops, creams, or oral antibiotics therapy and surgery. For example, bacterial infections are treated with antibiotic eye drop or ointments.

Peripheral Ulcerative Keratitis Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Peripheral ulcerative keratitis treatment market is growing at a significant rate and growth is primarily attributed to growing aging population, rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, increasing company investments for launching new product forms, health conscious population, free eye check-up camps funded by the government in the different regions.

Approximately 50% of the cases are related to a rise in systemic collagen vascular disease. Secondly, raising awareness towards various treatment options for peripheral ulcerative keratitis and rising prevalence of blindness amongst the geriatric population is driving the growth of peripheral ulcerative keratitis treatment market.

Advancements in topical treatment (topical corticosteroids, antibiotics, an immunosuppressive drug, cyclosporine (cyclosporine A), and collagenase synthetase inhibitors), surgical treatment and systemic treatment which includes corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and biologic therapy are some other factors driving the growth of global peripheral ulcerative keratitis treatment market.

However stringent government regulations in various drugs development procedures and the side effects associated with various antibiotics would impede the adoption of eye care treatment, thereby, hamper the market growth.

Peripheral Ulcerative Keratitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global peripheral ulcerative keratitis market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and product type

Based on treatment type, global peripheral ulcerative keratitis market is segmented into:

Topical Treatment Aggressive lubrication and eyelid hygiene Topical antibiotics Topical cyclosporine 0.05% Bandage contact lens



Surgical Treatment Cyanoacrylate adhesive Penetrating keratoplasty Lamellar keratoplasty Conjunctival resection Tarsorrhaphy



Systemic Treatment Oral doxycycline Systemic corticosteroids for acute control Additional systemic immunomodulatory agents are often required for associated autoimmune disease



Based on product type, global peripheral ulcerative keratitis market is segmented into:

Gels & Creams

Eye drops

Drugs Antibiotic Anti-fungal Anti-bacterial Anti-viral Anti-inflammatory Lubricants Anti-allergens



Based on distribution channel, global peripheral ulcerative keratitis market is segmented into:

Ophthalmology Clinics

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Peripheral Ulcerative Keratitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Globally, the peripheral ulcerative keratitis treatment market is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future, due to increasing awareness towards eye care, growing aging population and the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare in the developing nations.

North America dominates the global peripheral ulcerative keratitis treatment, followed by Europe, owing to technological advancement and more number of market players in these regions. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth owing to the rise in geriatric population and also the rise in prevalence of blindness in geriatric population.

Peripheral Ulcerative Keratitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global peripheral ulcerative keratitis market are Allergan Inc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi-Aventis and Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, and applications.

