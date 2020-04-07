Magnetic separations in biotechnology have expanded in recent years, leading to a bewildering array of various particles, affinity mechanisms, and processes. Magnetic separation is an emerging technology which uses magnetism, which is used in combination with conventional separation and identification methods. Magnetic separation technique is used to purify cells, biologically active compounds like proteins & nucleic acid directly from crude samples.

There are several products that use magnetic particles for isolation and purification methods one such product is magnetic separators. Magnetic separators use magnetism technique for separating Xenobiotic, DNA particles, m-RNA particles and also used in protein purification. Magnetic separators work on affinity principle between target molecule and surface of the magnetic particle. After the suspension is kept on to the device and is left for incubation, the target molecule binds with the affinity ligand and with the use of magnetic particles it is immobilized.

Compared to other more conventional methods of cell & molecule separation, magnetic separation is relatively simple and fast in a way which increases the demand for magnetic separators. Magnetic beads are used in magnetic bead separation devices for protein purification, immunology, and the isolation of a wide range of specific bacteria, mammalian cells, subcellular organelles, individual proteins, and viruses.

Different types of magnetic separators are being introduced in the magnetic separators market recently by leading players such as Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare. The MagnaBot flat top magnetic separator launched by Promega corporation comes with a unique design which can be used either a robotic or manual bench top mode which gives the user choice for using it automatically or manually.

The global magnetic separators market is projected to be driven by increased clinical R&D budgets by government agencies and commercial companies toward the diagnosis of various diseases and development of novel therapeutic drugs for the treatment of several diseases. Well established healthcare infrastructure coupled with a high adoption rate of new technology for the drug development is also a major factor driving the growth of global magnetic separators market.

Various clinical procedures and techniques such as southern blotting, protein assays, enzyme activity assays and PCR’s are extensively used for the diagnosis and research purposes. However, the high cost of magnetic stands and magnetic blocks is likely to hamper the growth of the global magnetic separators market.

The global market for magnetic separators Market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography

Segmentation of Magnetic separators by Product Type Magnetic Separation Tray Magnetic Separation Rack



Segmentation of Magnetic separators by Application Type DNA & RNA Purification Cell Analysis Protein purification & isolation Epigenetics



Segmentation of Magnetic separators by End User Hospitals Diagnostic laboratories Academic & research Institutes Clinical research organizations Biotechnology companies Pharmaceutical companies



Among the product types, the magnetic separation trays are the most commonly used magnetic separators s due to the increasing adoption rate of magnetic separator racks in diagnostic centers and laboratories, biotech companies. On the basis of the end, user the biotechnology companies are is expected to contribute high revenue share in the global magnetic separators market.

On the basis of geography, global magnetic separators market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global market primarily due to rising R&D activities and innovations in diagnostic techniques.

Followed by Europe due to the large presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the magnetic separators market Asia pacific magnetic separators market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period owing to increased healthcare expenditure and a high number of academic & research institutes.

Some of the key players present in global magnetic separators market are GE Healthcare, Abraxis, Inc., Promega Corporation, Axygen, Inc., Bangs Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co, Permagen LAbware, Ltd, and V&P Scientific, Inc. among others.

