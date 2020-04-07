Introduction

Drying agents often refer as a desiccant is an inorganic material used for the absorption process in numerous applications & end user industries. Drying agents are hygroscopic in nature and tends to absorb moisture from the vicinity atmosphere. Attributes like high polarity provides the ability to dissolve or absorb the significant amount of water molecules. With this ability of absorbing moisture, drying agents helps in reducing the humidity from the atmosphere which in turn protects the goods or material from moisture & degradation. Drying agents are often work on the principal of physical absorption which works on trapping the water molecules inside their interstitial voids & capillaries.

However sometimes drying agents undergo chemical absorption which includes the reaction of the drying agents with the moisture to form a new mixture. Ideally the drying agents are chemically inert & chemically stable. But in some application such as in chemistry lab drying agents often shows less efficacy as they come directly into the contact with solvents & strong chemicals. In a commercial market place there are different types of drying agents comes up with different form, size and grades tailor made according to fulfill the unmet needs of the numerous applications. Drying agents are playing pivotal role in industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceutical by keeping their product intact from the moisture and keeping the environment desirable for the products during transportation and shipping activities. Some more industries where drying agent find adoption are construction, chemical processing, electrical & electronics and consumer goods.

Drying Agents Market: Market Dynamics

With its exceptional ability to undergo absorption and absorb moisture from the surrounding environment helps the drying agent to turn over as a choice of material to be suitable for numerous number of applications. This roadmap of getting adopted in numerous number of industries of the drying agent is expected to be witness over the forecast period. Drying agents are predominantly consumed more in application likes electronics, pharmaceutical, food to name a few where the goods are vulnerable towards water & moisture attack which results in degradation and loose its efficacy. Expansion of these industries is expected to create the demand space for the drying agents in the near future. Also, effective transportation activities for the food & pharmaceutical products is expected to create the huge demand levels for drying agents. Changing consumer preferences & shift towards the usage of packaged food is expected to create the opportunities for the drying agent’s manufacturers to grow. Moreover many of the major manufacturers are focusing towards the penetration of their drying agents based products which may further creates the market space for drying agent markets. Practically the chemical absorption is more effective than the physical on. But the high cost associated with the formulation of chemical absorption based drying agents is providing the demand space for physical absorption based drying agents. However, when drying agent comes with a contact of human body it absorbs water from the human body which may further cause severe ill effects. In order to avoid this outcome special packaging is required for drying agents

Drying Agents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Material Type, the Drying Agents Market can be segmented as:

Zeolite

Silica Gel

Alumina

Calcium Salts

Magnesium Sulfate

Sodium Sulfate

Others

On the basis of Grade the Drying Agents Market can be segmented as:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of Form, the Drying Agents Market can be segmented as:

Granular

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of End-Use industry, the Drying Agents Market can be segmented as:

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Chemicals

Others

Drying Agents Market: Region Wise Trends

Asia Pacific is predominantly the biggest region for the drying agents in terms of both consumption & production. China & India are the forefront countries in the region. Chemical, pharmaceutical & electronics industry in these countries are expected to grow significantly which further creates the demand for drying agents in the region. Drying agents in North America & Europe is expected to drive by the growing food packaging industry. Latin America & MEA is expected to show significant growth with increased consumption of pharmaceutical products. Manufacturers are developing Russia, Poland & other Eastern Europe countries as a manufacturing hub for drying agent production.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Drying Agents Market identified across the value chain include:

Dow Chemical Company

INEOS Corporation

Solvay SA

Merck Millipore

Spartan Chemical

Seatex Ltd.

Stylair

Alpha Chemical Services

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Silica Gel Desiccant Products Co.

