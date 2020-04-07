The ICT industry has highly improved over the past few decades also because of the demand it carries. Latest technologies have covered and connected every aspect of our personal and professional life. New technological transformations are called the forth digital revolution that has entered and affected every section of the ICT industry.

The research report on the digital transformation market, is a comprehensive study of various factors of the digital transformation industry affecting the global market. The report is based on in depth market study and analysis. It testifies the constant growth in the digital transformation market, in spite of the fluctuations in growth and revenue.

It highlights the extensive research and findings based on it thorough analysis done by the researchers. The report covers important information about various manufacturers, research papers, vendors and many important facts and features. The report also focuses on detailed list of competitive analysis along with market strategies, growth pattern, revenue, sale and new initiatives by the competitors. One of the most important segment of the digital transformation market report is the segmentation of the market that focusses on region and regional factors affecting the market.

The report especially highlights the market type, end user applications, geographical presence, and other aspects important to study and analyze the market closely. It also gives lot of emphasis on the consumer behavior and preference part of the market.

The important regional segments like study of regions like North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, key players driving the market in that region and rules and norms made mandatory by the government are discussed in the segmentation part of the report. The report on digital transformation market also speaks about and future growth prospects and business opportunities over the forecast period and corresponding growth driving factors. Segmentation helps marketers to understand the market dynamics better with thorough research reports.

The digital transformation services market size is segmented by component, deployment, and end-user and based on geography. Based on components it is divided into solution and services. The solution segment is further segmented into big data and analytics, mobility, IOT and artificial intelligence. Digital transformation services market size is subdivided into professional services and managed services.

On the type of deployment the digital transformation market is divided cloud and on-premise deployment. The end user segmented can be categorized into healthcare, BFSI, retail, education, IT and telecom, manufacturing and many others. The geographic division is North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America (SA) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The key players in digital transformation market growth are companies SAP AG (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S. office), Dell EMC (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.Office), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (U.S.) and many other companies.

Segmentation

The Global Digital Transformation Market has been segmented as below:

By Component:

Solution (Big data and analytics, Mobility, IOT and Artificial Intelligence)

Services (Professional services and Managed services)

By type of deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By end-user:

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America (SA)

Middle East and Africa (MEA).

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Digital transformation Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Digital transformation market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

