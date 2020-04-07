In this report, the global Diabetes Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Diabetes Devices market report include:

companies profiled in the report include Medtronic plc, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global diabetes devices market is segmented as follows:

Global Diabetes Devices Market Revenue, by Product Type

Glucose Monitoring Devices Self- monitoring blood glucose meters Blood glucose testing strips Lancets Continuous glucose monitoring meters

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin syringes Insulin pens Insulin pumps

Diabetes Management Software

Artificial Pancreas System

Global Diabetes Devices Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/ Centres

Global Diabetes Devices Market Revenue, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



