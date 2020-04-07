Global Construction in Nigeria, which presents a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players . The report comprises brief information on the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis . The comprehensive research updates and information related to Construction in Nigeria growth, demand. The competitive manufacturers and the new entrants are also studied along with their brief research. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Construction in Nigeria is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Summary of Market: The global Construction in Nigeria Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction in Nigeria Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Construction in Nigeria Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Construction in Nigeria Market Revenue by Regions:

Construction in Nigeria Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Based on type/product, this report shows the business volume, income (Million USD), product value, piece of the pie and development pace of each kind, basically split into-

⇨ Cloud-Based

⇨ On-Premises

On the premise of the end users/applications, this report centers around the status and standpoint for significant applications/end users, deals volume, piece of the overall industry and development pace of Construction in Nigeria Market showcase for every application, including-

⇨ Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

⇨ Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

⇨ Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Key Highlights

➳Global Data expects the infrastructure construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period and account for 30.1% of the industrys total value in 2023, driven by the governments focus on developing the countrys transport infrastructure. In August 2018, the government approved NGN348.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the road construction between Akwanga to Gombe by 2022-2023. Furthermore, in the 2019 budget, the government proposed to allocate NGN280.4 billion (US$917.7 million) for road infrastructure development across the country.

➳Forecast-period growth in the energy and utilities construction market will be driven by governments focus on developing the countrys renewable energy infrastructure. It aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 15% in 2018 to 30% by 2030. The government plans to build the countrys biggest power plant, the Mambilla hydropower project, to generate 3.1GW of electricity, with a total investment of NGN1.8 trillion (US$5.8 billion) by 2024.

➳Global Data expects the residential construction market to record a forecast-period CAGR of 10.87% in nominal terms, driven by the governments focus on providing housing to the countrys middle- and low-income citizens. The government will supply 500,000 housing units in the country by 2023, and plans to invest NGN1 trillion (US$3.3 billion) under the Family Homes Fund (FHF) by 2023 to minimize the housing deficit. Furthermore, in October 2018, the government announced it will allocate NGN500 billion (US$1.6 billion) under the FHF over the next five years.

➳The government is focusing on building special economic zones (SEZ) and industrial parks in the country to promote the manufacturing and exports sectors. In the 2019 budget, the government proposed to allocate NGN42 billion (US$137.4 million) for the development of SEZs and industrial parks in the country. The government will also provide NGN15 billion (US$49.1 million) in order to develop micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the country in 2019.

➳The total construction project pipeline in Nigeria – as tracked by Global Data, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at NGN123.2 trillion (US$403.1 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards late-stage projects, with 55.1% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of April 2019.

