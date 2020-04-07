The global Cloud Services Brokerage market size was 5740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.5% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cloud Services Brokerage market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud Services Brokerage market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage. A CSB enabler provides technology to implement CSB, and a CSB provider offers combined technology, people and methodologies to implement and manage CSB-related projects.

The implementation of workload management among businesses is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The migration of workloads seems challenging for organizations, and the brokers help in eliminating the challenge. CSBs determine the best cloud service for a workload after taking into consideration certain parameters, such as regulatory compliance, location, technical compatibility, performance requirements, and cost.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Doublehorn

Jamcracker

IBM

HPE

Rightscale

Dell

Wipro

Arrow Electronics

Activeplatform

Cloudmore

Incontinuum

DXC Technology

Cognizant

Bittitan

Nephos Technologies

Opentext

Computenext

Cloudfx

Fujitsu

Tech Mahindra

ATOS

Cloudreach

Neostratus

Proximitum

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud Services Brokerage in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Services Brokerage are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Services Brokerage Manufacturers

Cloud Services Brokerage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Services Brokerage Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud Services Brokerage market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

