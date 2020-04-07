Accoding to IMARC Group, the China LED market reached a value of US$ 16.4 Billion in 2018. Light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, are semiconductors that radiate visible light when an electrical current is passed through them. They are one of the most efficient and rapidly developing technologies of the present time, which is increasingly being adopted by various sectors as an integral part of attaining sustainable goals. In China, the rising demand for LED lights can be attributed to their durability and longer shelf-life. Also, they are eco-friendly lighting solutions and offer a better quality of lighting as compared to the conventionally used incandescent lighting systems, which is contributing to their widespread adoption in the country.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-led-market/requestsample

The China LED market is primarily driven by the confluence of several factors, including the growing environmental concerns and the rising awareness regarding the associated benefits of LED lighting systems. Owing to the population explosion, there has been a significant energy demand in China, especially from the residential and industrial sectors. This, coupled with the rising need for energy-efficient lighting solutions, is contributing to the market growth significantly. Furthermore, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is introducing favorable policies regarding energy conservation, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, LED light manufacturers receive significant amounts of subsidies from both the local and the central governments, which is ultimately leading to their increased production capacity and business expansion. Other factors, such as reduced prices of LED lights and extensive research and development (R&D), are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-led-market

Report Scope:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Region Guangdong Jiangsu Shandong Zhejiang Henan Others

Market Breakup by Product Type Panel Lights Down Lights Street Lights Tube Lights Bulbs Others

Market Breakup by Application Commercial Residential Institutional Industrial Others

Market Breakup by Installation Type New Installation Retrofit Installation

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the China LED market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the China LED industry?

What is the breakup of the China LED market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the China LED market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the China LED market on the basis of installation type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the China LED industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the China LED industry?

What is the structure of the China LED industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the China LED industry?

What are the profit margins in the China LED industry?

Report Coverage:

Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: China

Segments Covered: product type, application, installation type and region

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market

.https://www.imarcgroup.com/metalworking-fluids-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.