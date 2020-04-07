With the increasing usage of electronics in automotive industry, interconnectivity and complexity of various components used in automobiles has increased tremendously. Various advanced technologies such as adaptive lighting system and automatic cruise control systems make use of various sensors and electronic control units (ECUs) to communicate with other systems to provide the desired output. However, in case of any faults or malfunctioning it has become increasing difficult to manually diagnose and detect the cause of such faults. The need to link the symptom to a cause led to the inclusion of various self-diagnostics systems into the electronics in automobiles. Owing to the set standards in the automobile industry, various automotive diagnostics and test equipment manufacturers were able to design tools and equipment to diagnose a wide variety of vehicles. Such diagnostics and test equipment include various individual diagnostics tools, system diagnostics kit; external automotive diagnostics scan tools and other diagnostics software. The automotive diagnostics scan tolls are able to run full vehicle scans in a short period of time using a single diagnostic connector. Such diagnostics equipment is able to gather and analyze diagnostic data and send such information to controlling and monitoring units. With the ongoing technological advancements in automobile industry and the need for lowering vehicle emission levels have led to the development of numerous diagnostics and test equipment. Owing to such self-diagnostics systems, car manufacturers are able to incorporate several complex electronic systems to add new functionalities to the automobiles.

One of the major factors driving the automotive diagnostics and test equipment market is the increasing role of electronics in vehicles. Such electronic systems are widely used in automobiles to provide features such as automatic parking systems, improved fuel injection systems, safety systems, automotive breaking and cruise control systems and reactive lighting systems. Moreover, use of such equipment reduces the time required for diagnosis and rectification of any faults occurring in automobiles. Owing to these diagnostic tools, automobile manufacturers are able to assess the interdependency and interconnectivity of various individual components in a vehicle. Another factor driving the growth of this market is the increasingly stringent emission norms imposed by government and regulatory authorities. The use of diagnostics systems enables manufacturers to increase engine efficiency and curtail carbon emissions to a great capacity. Despite its immense applications, the growth of automotive diagnostics and test equipment market faces a few restraints owing to high initial equipment costs. The high initial investment required for the use of these systems has affected its acceptance to a certain extent. Moreover, the need for highly trained professionals for diagnosis and rectification of faults further drives the costs of using such equipment.

With numerous applications in automobile industry across the world, automotive diagnostics and test equipment market has seemed lucrative in recent years. Opportunities such as wireless scanning and analysis of diagnostics data have been identified to expect growth in this market. Test equipment manufacturers across the world have invested heavily to design and develop numerous diagnostic tools to provide improved quality of service in lesser time.

