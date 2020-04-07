Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for ‘dishpan’ hands and chapped skin.

The global Almond Oil market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Flora

AAK Natural Oils

OSE

Caloy

ESI

Huiles Bertin (FR)

A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)

K. K. Enterprise

NowFoods

Proteco Oils

OLIOFORA

Plimon

Aura Cacia

Humco

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Cosmetic

Food

Carrier Oils

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Almond Oil Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Almond Oil

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Almond Oil

Table Global Almond Oil Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Sweet Almond Oil

Table Sweet Almond Oil Overview

1.2.1.2 Bitter Almond Oil

Table Bitter Almond Oil Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Almond Oil

Table Global Almond Oil Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Cosmetic

Table Cosmetic Overview

1.2.2.2 Food

Table Food Overview

1.2.2.3 Carrier Oils

Table Carrier Oils Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Almond Oil Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Almond Oil

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Almond Oil

Figure Manufacturing Process of Almond Oil

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Almond Oil

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table

Continued….

