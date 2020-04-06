The worldwide market for X-Band Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

Complete Research of X-Band Radar Market:

Key players operating worldwide:

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Mobile X-band Radar

Sea-Based X-band Radar

By System Component

Command and Control System

Communication System

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

APAC Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

ANZ

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Japan

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab Group

Japan Radio Company Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Terma A/S

Detect Inc.

Reutech Radar Systems (RRS)

ProSensing, Inc.

Marketing channel trends – Now and later

