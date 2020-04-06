According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the United States online food delivery market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2018. Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food through the webpage or mobile application of a restaurant or food service provider. An online food portal enables a user to conveniently browse through a wide variety of menus and the price list of various restaurants. These portals also offer a fast checkout process and secure payment options, thus providing an overall hassle-free and seamless food ordering experience to users. Furthermore, online food delivery applications require minimum human interaction, which results in fewer misunderstandings and miscommunication regarding the placed order, thereby eliminating the chances of human error. In the United States, the online food delivery system is extremely popular, owing primarily to its associated convenience.

Market Trends:

Hectic working schedules and inflating income levels of the majority of the population in the United States are among the primary factors driving the market growth. With the majority of the population in the country actively engaged in professional spheres, there is little to no time left for preparing home-cooked food or having a full-course meal. Consequently, there is a significantly increasing demand for readily available meals offered majorly through various online food delivery portals. Furthermore, technological advancements act as a crucial factor in boosting the market growth in the country. Owing to the proliferation of brands and companies providing online food delivery services, the market players are launching advanced versions of their applications with improved and user-friendly interface. They are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to upgrade their portals with the aim to have a competitive edge in the market. For instance, DoorDash, a San Francisco-based food delivery service, provides various user-friendly features on its application, including real-time tracking and scheduled deliveries. The thriving food and beverage industry and the increasing collaborations between restaurants and application developers are some of the other factors driving the market further in the country. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 32.7 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

Currently, mobile applications represent the most popular segment.

Market Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focused Food Delivery Systems

Logistics-Based

Full-Service Food Delivery Systems

On the basis of the business model, order focused food delivery systems exhibited a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Payment Method:

Online Payments

Cash on Delivery

Based on the payment method, online payments accounted for the majority of the total market share.

Market Region Summary:

On the geographical front, the West region holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Northeast, Midwest and South.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

About Us

Contact US

