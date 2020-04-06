According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the global specialty paper market volume reached of 31.9 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Specialty paper refers to superior quality paper which is produced or designed for a specific application. It is manufactured using Nano-based materials, composites, fibers and different types of pulp, such as recycled paper, cotton fiber, wood pulp and wood chips. Specialty paper possesses various special performance features including exceptional physical, optical, electrical and chemical properties. At present, it finds applications in several everyday products like coffee filters, cigarette paper, insulation paper, food contact paper, paper currency and carbonless copy paper, among others.

Market Trends:

The e-commerce sector, in both the developing and developed regions, extensively employs specialty paper for labeling and packaging applications. Moreover, significant growth in the consumer goods industry has been acting in favor of the growth of the specialty paper market on account of expanding delivery facilities. In the developed regions, the market demand is further expected to escalate owing to changing lifestyles and growing demand for paperboard and industrial packaging paper. However, the manufacturing of specialty paper generates a considerable amount of carbon emissions which hinders the growth of the global specialty paper market. Looking forward, the global Specialty paper market statistics is projected to reach 42.8 Million Metric Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.1% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Label and Release Papers

Printing Papers

Flexible Packaging Papers

Rolling papers

Décor Papers

Banknotes and security papers

Amongst these, label and release papers represent the most popular type of specialty paper.

Market Breakup by Material:

Pulp

Fillers and Binders

Additives

Coatings

Market Breakup by Applications:

Packaging and Labelling

Printing and Writing

industrial Use

Building and construction

Food Service

Presently, specialty paper is majorly used for packaging and labeling applications.

Market Region Summary:

On a regional-basis, the global specialty paper market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Stora Enso

International Paper Company

Mondi PLC

Nippon Paper Group Inc

ITC Ltd.

Sappi Ltd.

Glatfelter

Domtar Corporation

Munksjo Group



