This report studies the Power Distribution Units (PDU) market. A power distribution unit (PDU) or mains distribution unit (MDU) is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Data centers face challenges in power protection and management solutions. This is why many data centers rely on PDU monitoring to improve efficiency, uptime, and growth.

This report focuses on the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Power Distribution Unit (PDU) industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry Key Manufacturers:

APC

ABB

Cisco

Eaton

Emerson

Raritan

CIS Global

Leviton

….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Basic PDU

Metering PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switch PDU

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Insurance

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Distribution Unit (PDU), with sales, revenue, and price of Power Distribution Unit (PDU), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Distribution Unit (PDU), for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Distribution Unit (PDU) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

