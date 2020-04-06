In this report, the global Plant Based Thickener market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Plant Based Thickener market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Plant Based Thickener market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Some of the key players operating in the global Plant based Thickeners market are Emsland Starke GmbH, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Inc., Ingredion, Novidon, Sudstarke GmbH, Avebe, Agrana, Tereos and others. Launching new product variants, acquiring the smaller players in the market generating awareness about the benefits of Plant based thickeners through various promotional activities and programs are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

In the year 2018, Cargill Inc., along with its potato starch partner in Denmark AKV Langholt AmbA, planned to invest 22.5 million USD to come up with a new potato starch production unit at Langholt, Denmark. This new plant will help the company to strengthen its position in Denmark for its starch product portfolio. The plant is expected to be operational by mid of 2018. Each of the starch line produced in this plant will be designed to improve the texture and stability of daily foods such as pudding powders, dry mix soups, and sauces, ready meals etc.

Plant based thickener is expected to show an exponential growth in the North American region in next few years. There is a lot of scope for the growth of the Plant based Thickener market in the European nations due to the increasing vegan population. Catering the growing demand for products containing no extracts from animal sources is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Right kind of plantation, required know-how and technology to extract starch and gum from the plants around the different regions in the world, may provide opportunities for investment in Plant Based Thickener production.

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

