Paroxetine is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class. It is used to treat major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and premenstrual dysphoric disorder. It has also been used in the treatment of hot flashes and night sweats associated with menopause.

This report focuses on the Paroxetine in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

This report focuses on the Paroxetine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Apotex

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Lupin

Lannett Company

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Paroxetine Hydrochloride Drug

Paroxetine Mesylate Drug

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Depression

Panic disorder

Social anxiety disorder

Others

