Food encapsulation technology helps in stabilizing food ingredients to allow flavor retention, and remove bad taste from the food. With the help of food encapsulation, food and beverages industry tried to overcome challenges such as maintaining taste, color and nutrition of the product and preservation of the product. Food encapsulation has the ability to make easy coating of food particles or ingredients such as acidulants, fats, flavors, and whole ingredients such as raisins or nuts. With the increasing health awareness, consumers are giving more preference for tasty, healthy and convenient and these demands can be achieved by food encapsulation. On the basis of technology type, global food encapsulation market can be segmented into microencapsulation, nanoencapsulation and hybrid technologies. Food encapsulation technologies such as microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation have improved the food encapsulation industry. Microencapsulation is largely preferred over nanoencapsulation and hybrid technologies due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility and versatility.

North America is the largest market for food encapsulation, growing at a slower pace due to the saturated end-products market. Europe is the fastest growing market for food encapsulation. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for food encapsulation due to its booming food industry. In addition, rise in disposable income and increasing urbanization boost the food encapsulation market in this region.

Increase in health conscious consumer, increasing consumption of functional foods and growing demand for convenience foods are some of the major driving force for food encapsulation market. With the increasing number of diseases such as diabetes and obesity globally, people are showing more consciousness towards their food and drinks. Health conscious consumers’ demand for healthy, tasty and nutrient rich products and these demands can be met by food encapsulation, thus driving the market for food encapsulation. Due to the busy life schedule consumers are demanding more for convenience foods. These are ready-to-eat foods which require certain shelf life and should maintain taste, color and flavor of the food. Food encapsulation helps in increasing shelf life and increasing product appeal by improving taste, color and flavor of the food. Growing demand for convenience foods boost the food encapsulation market.

The major companies operating in the food encapsulation market include ABCO Laboratories Inc, Advanced BioNutrition Corporation, Aveka Group, Balchem Corporation, Cargill Inc, Blue California, Encapsys Microencapsulation, Coating Place Inc, FrieslandCampina Kievit and Firmenich Inc.