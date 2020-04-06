According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Night Vision Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global night vision devices market reached a value of nearly US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018. Night vision devices are optoelectronic tools which assist in providing a clear image in dark surroundings by sourcing, detecting and amplifying the light. The image produced by night vision devices is usually green in colour and presents an accurate as well as user-friendly picture to the wearer. These devices are primarily used for navigation, surveillance, detecting intruders and criminals as well as targeting by law enforcement and security agencies.

Market Trends:



On account of growing terrorist threats and unlawful activities across the globe, there is a need for constant vigilance, as a result of which security screening has become mandatory at public places like airports, railways, stadiums and border checkpoints. In addition to this, an escalation in the cases of covert operations acts as another major factors driving the night vision devices. Apart from this, technological advancements in night vision devices have led to low-cost solutions, reduced weight, enhanced product performance, unique product design and ease of handling. Moreover, the confluence of efficient consumption of power and expanding applications in wildlife photography has contributed towards the market growth. Looking forward, the global night vision devices market size is projected to reach around US$ 11.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of more than 7.4% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Device:

Cameras

Scopes

Goggles

Amongst these, goggles represent the most popular night vision device.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Image Intensifier

Thermal Imaging

Infrared Illumination

On the basis of technology, image intensifier accounts for the largest market share.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Military

Civil Segments

Currently, the military segment holds the majority of the total share. This is due to the fact that the major military forces of the United States, Russia, China, India, North Korea, etc. are increasing their expenditure on defence.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, North America is the leading market accounting for the majority of the global share. Other major markets include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The involvement of the United States in armed conflicts has been one of the major growth-inducing factors for the market. Moreover, rising cross-border smuggling activities and drug trafficking are expected to propel the market demand for night vision devices in the region.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Flir Systems

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies

Elbit Systems

American Technologies Network Corp.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

